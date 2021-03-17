Log in
PETROFAC LIMITED

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 12:35:07 pm
98.72 GBX   -10.01%
PETROFAC  : Update on UAE
PU
03/16PETROFAC  : Suspended from Securing New Contracts in UAE; Shares Sink 19%
MT
03/15PETROFAC LIMITED  : Update on UAE
DJ
Petrofac : Update on UAE

03/17/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrofac Ltd announces it has today been notified by ADNOC Group that it has been suspended from competing for new awards until further notice. This follows the SFO's announcement of additional pleas in January by a former Petrofac employee under the Bribery Act 2010 in relation to historic contract awards in the UAE in 2013 and 2014.

Petrofac will continue to execute two EPC projects for ADNOC currently under construction. ADNOC has stated that it recognises the long-standing nature of its relationship with Petrofac and has confirmed that its decision will be reviewed on a periodic basis.

Petrofac is committed to operating at the highest standards of ethical business practice. No charges have been brought against any Petrofac Group company or any current officer or employee.

Categories: AfricaAmericasAsia PacificIndiaCISMiddle EastEurope

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:29:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 250 M - -
Net income 2020 -47,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 461 M 460 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,55 $
Last Close Price 1,37 $
Spread / Highest target 376%
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-28.52%510
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.54%40 718
HALLIBURTON COMPANY21.01%21 301
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.41%17 655
NOV INC.10.56%6 572
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-5.80%4 457
