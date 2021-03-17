Petrofac : Update on UAE

Petrofac Ltd announces it has today been notified by ADNOC Group that it has been suspended from competing for new awards until further notice. This follows the SFO's announcement of additional pleas in January by a former Petrofac employee under the Bribery Act 2010 in relation to historic contract awards in the UAE in 2013 and 2014.

Petrofac will continue to execute two EPC projects for ADNOC currently under construction. ADNOC has stated that it recognises the long-standing nature of its relationship with Petrofac and has confirmed that its decision will be reviewed on a periodic basis.

Petrofac is committed to operating at the highest standards of ethical business practice. No charges have been brought against any Petrofac Group company or any current officer or employee.

