Petrofac : partnership agreements to develop the workforce of Southern Algeria

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, today announced partnership agreements with two Southern Algeria regions (Wilayas) to recruit and upskill trainees from the local population. The agreements were signed at an event which also celebrated the re-opening of Petrofac's Hassi Messaoud construction skills training centre following a two-year closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Petrofac has been active in Algeria since 1997, with more than 85% of its in-country workforce sourced locally. The new agreements will initially see 80 locally-recruited Algerian delegates from the Ouargla and Illizi Wilayas join the training centre, designed and built by Petrofac in 2010, and give them the foundations for a career in the oil and gas industry. It will enable the transfer of Petrofac's deep knowledge and experience in key trades to the local supply chain with the aim of further improving the safety and quality of projects in-country.

Petrofac's Group Chief Executive Sami Iskander said:

"As a company we are committed to the development of Algerian talent and capabilities, and our Hassi Messaoud centre gives us the opportunity to deliver that on the ground. Our approach is centred around helping create a workforce to best serve the country's strategic projects and further the Algerian government's objectives of creating as much local value as possible. Today's agreement with the Wilayas of Illizi and Ouargla is another demonstration of our commitment and we look forward to continuing to build a solid future here."