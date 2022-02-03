Petrofac : scoops triple Gold and a Platinum at the AVA Digital Awards

Petrofac has been recognised with three Gold Awards and one Platinum Award at the 15th annual AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognises outstanding work by creative professionals in digital communication.

Two awards were in recognition of petrofac.com, and two spotlighted our creative campaigns that highlighted hydrogen and its role as the energy of the future, part of our ongoing efforts to support New Energies and their business proposition.

Following the revamp of petrofac.com in 2021, our corporate website was awarded Gold in two categories - 'Website Redesign' and 'Website - Business to Business'. As we keep working on reshaping, simplifying, and rebuilding the company, our website remains an important channel for all our stakeholder groups.

The final Gold was awarded in praise of the 'Different colours of hydrogen video', which provides quick answers about the hydrogen colour spectrum in a way that is engaging and easy to digest.

The Platinum Award, the shiniest of the four, was for excellence in Digital Marketing in the 'Search Engine Optimisation Campaign' category. By successfully identifying future search trends, our team created a blog that explains the basics of hydrogen and its types, responding to the needs of internet users who were becoming increasingly interested in the topic. The blog accumulated more than 100,000 views and remains one of the most popular content pages on the website, and one of the top ranking hydrogen pages across search engines.