  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Petrofac Limited
  News
  Summary
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
117.55 GBX   +0.99%
06:51aPETROFAC : scoops triple Gold and a Platinum at the AVA Digital Awards
PU
01/26PETROFAC : New Energy Services Chief joins OGUK Board
PU
01/25PETROFAC : extends successful relationship with NEO Energy
PU
Petrofac : scoops triple Gold and a Platinum at the AVA Digital Awards

02/03/2022 | 06:51am EST
Petrofac scoops triple Gold and a Platinum at the AVA Digital Awards

Petrofac has been recognised with three Gold Awards and one Platinum Award at the 15th annual AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognises outstanding work by creative professionals in digital communication.

Two awards were in recognition of petrofac.com, and two spotlighted our creative campaigns that highlighted hydrogen and its role as the energy of the future, part of our ongoing efforts to support New Energies and their business proposition.

Following the revamp of petrofac.com in 2021, our corporate website was awarded Gold in two categories - 'Website Redesign' and 'Website - Business to Business'. As we keep working on reshaping, simplifying, and rebuilding the company, our website remains an important channel for all our stakeholder groups.

The final Gold was awarded in praise of the 'Different colours of hydrogen video', which provides quick answers about the hydrogen colour spectrum in a way that is engaging and easy to digest.

The Platinum Award, the shiniest of the four, was for excellence in Digital Marketing in the 'Search Engine Optimisation Campaign' category. By successfully identifying future search trends, our team created a blog that explains the basics of hydrogen and its types, responding to the needs of internet users who were becoming increasingly interested in the topic. The blog accumulated more than 100,000 views and remains one of the most popular content pages on the website, and one of the top ranking hydrogen pages across search engines.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 11:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 208 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 807 M 807 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 645
Free-Float 81,2%
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED0.95%807
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.05%55 083
HALLIBURTON COMPANY37.17%28 116
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY14.30%24 425
NOV INC.29.15%6 837
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-8.53%4 283