Petrofac : to support negative emissions in Stockholm

Petrofac, a leading international services provider to the energy industry, has been awarded a front-end engineering design ('FEED') contract for a planned CO 2 capture facility at one of Stockholm Exergi's combined heat and power ('CHP') plants. This award, the first for Petrofac in Sweden, signals an important step in the Group's growth strategy.

The development of CO 2 capture facilities at the 375 MW CHP biofuel power plant at Värtaverket will support Stockholm Exergi's goal of reducing carbon emissions beyond net zero, while also meeting the energy needs of the city and the surrounding area. By introducing circular economy solutions, Stockholm Exergi will be able to improve sustainability, counter environmental impacts and align with the commitments of the Paris Agreement.

Petrofac's scope of work for the project includes the process design package ('PDP') and FEED for the >800,000 tpa CO 2 capture plant, along with CO 2 compression, dehydration, liquefaction, onsite storage, and outward shipment terminal, from where the CO 2 will be transported to its final storage site.

Stockholm Exergi has selected CO 2 Capsol's end-of-pipe solution as its capture technology and selected a third party to provide a Hot Potassium Carbonate solvent process design package. Petrofac will deploy its significant experience to integrate the process design package into the main FEED deliverables, which include a cost estimate and technical documentation for the subsequent engineering, procurement, and construction phase.

This project adds to the recent clutch of new energy projects secured in the UK and Australia, further adding to the Group's track record for the development, definition, and execution of infrastructure developments in offshore wind, carbon capture, utilisation and storage ('CCUS'), hydrogen and waste to value plants.

John Pearson, Petrofac COO, said:

'We are delighted to work on projects that support our customers' ambitions to reach Net Zero and beyond. This is a game-changing development for Sweden and an important project for us as we continue to deploy our engineering and project management skills in support of new energy projects'.

Categories: Europe