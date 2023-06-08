Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Petrofac Limited
  News
  Summary
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:52:01 2023-06-08 am EDT
71.73 GBX   +0.53%
Supporting the energy transition: Petrofac increases scope of Gulf of Mexico decommissioning

06/08/2023 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Supporting the energy transition: Petrofac increases scope of Gulf of Mexico decommissioning

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has added a third Gulf of Mexico field, and extended the scope of its existing contract to decommission two fields, offshore Gulf of Mexico.

Following this significant contract expansion, the legacy offshore fields and assets now include 12 platforms, 211 wells and 32 pipeline segments, as well as operations and logistics services. The scope includes the safe, efficient, and assured decommissioning of the fields and operation of the fields during the execution of the decommissioning work.

With over two decades of safe and predictable decommissioning experience and in-house well engineering capability, Petrofac will use its proven decommissioning programme management systems, tools, and processes to deliver the project. Its integrated local team, wider global decommissioning organisation and supply chain partners, have collectively plugged and abandoned more than 2,300 wells and decommissioned over 250 facilities.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac's Asset Solutions business, said:

"This sizable contract expansion recognises our industry-leading decommissioning programme management experience and our differentiated in-house capability to manage all well and asset decommissioning phases. Through this and other decommissioning projects, Petrofac is actively and sustainably contributing to the energy transition globally."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 433 M - -
Net income 2023 -81,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,70x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 460 M 460 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 950
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,89 $
Average target price 1,26 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tareq Kawash Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Shorten Chief Operating Officer-Assets solutions
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED1.57%460
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-9.97%66 919
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.59%30 968
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-20.64%28 176
TECHNIPFMC PLC21.58%6 297
NOV INC.-24.17%6 103
