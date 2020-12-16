Trading Update -2

losses. It is based on sales volumes, which may differ from production due
to under/over-lifting in the period.
5) Backlog consists of: the estimated revenue attributable to the
uncompleted portion of Engineering & Construction division projects; and,
for the Engineering & Production Services division, the estimated revenue
attributable to the lesser of the remaining term of the contract and five
years.
6) Net debt comprises interest-bearing loans and borrowings less cash and
short-term deposits (i.e. excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities).
7) Gross liquidity of US$1.0 billion consisted of US$0.6 billion of gross
cash and US$0.4 billion of undrawn committed facilities.
Disclaimer:
This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to the
business, financial performance and results of Petrofac and the industry in
which Petrofac operates. These statements may be identified by words such as
"expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "target", or "forecast" and similar
expressions, or by their context. These statements are based on current
knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors
could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially
from those described in these statements and neither Petrofac nor any other
person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed
in this presentation or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed
to update any forward-looking statements.
NOTES TO EDITORS
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry,
with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy
companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining,
petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable
our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe;
ethical; innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver -
are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region
and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record
of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective
and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate
in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the
United States. We have 10,700 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
