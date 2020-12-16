Trading Update -2

losses. It is based on sales volumes, which may differ from production due to under/over-lifting in the period. 5) Backlog consists of: the estimated revenue attributable to the uncompleted portion of Engineering & Construction division projects; and, for the Engineering & Production Services division, the estimated revenue attributable to the lesser of the remaining term of the contract and five years. 6) Net debt comprises interest-bearing loans and borrowings less cash and short-term deposits (i.e. excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities). 7) Gross liquidity of US$1.0 billion consisted of US$0.6 billion of gross cash and US$0.4 billion of undrawn committed facilities. Disclaimer: This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Petrofac and the industry in which Petrofac operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "target", or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. These statements are based on current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements and neither Petrofac nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com Aaron Clark, Investor Relations & Communications Manager aaron.clark@petrofac.com Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications alison.flynn@petrofac.com Tulchan Communications Group +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com Martin Robinson LEI 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe; ethical; innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 10,700 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com [2] ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: TST TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Sequence No.: 89774 EQS News ID: 1155494 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=11904a103f0a83e6a7bbc8e3762bb6dd&application_id=1155494&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9fe21fdf68d48cc06116e9fe9587a1c8&application_id=1155494&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)