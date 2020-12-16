Log in
Trading Update -2-

12/16/2020 | 02:01am EST
losses. It is based on sales volumes, which may differ from production due 
to under/over-lifting in the period. 
 
5) Backlog consists of: the estimated revenue attributable to the 
uncompleted portion of Engineering & Construction division projects; and, 
for the Engineering & Production Services division, the estimated revenue 
attributable to the lesser of the remaining term of the contract and five 
years. 
 
6) Net debt comprises interest-bearing loans and borrowings less cash and 
short-term deposits (i.e. excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities). 
 
7) Gross liquidity of US$1.0 billion consisted of US$0.6 billion of gross 
cash and US$0.4 billion of undrawn committed facilities. 
 
Disclaimer: 
 
         This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to the 
   business, financial performance and results of Petrofac and the industry in 
  which Petrofac operates. These statements may be identified by words such as 
  "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "target", or "forecast" and similar 
       expressions, or by their context. These statements are based on current 
knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors 
 could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially 
   from those described in these statements and neither Petrofac nor any other 
  person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed 
  in this presentation or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed 
              to update any forward-looking statements. 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations 
 
jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com 
 
Aaron Clark, Investor Relations & Communications Manager 
 
aaron.clark@petrofac.com 
 
Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications 
 
alison.flynn@petrofac.com 
 
Tulchan Communications Group 
 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
 
petrofac@tulchangroup.com 
 
Martin Robinson 
 
LEI 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
  Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, 
  with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy 
              companies. 
 
           Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, 
  petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable 
 our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe; 
ethical; innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver - 
              are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
 Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region 
  and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record 
   of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective 
  and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate 
in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the 
     United States. We have 10,700 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
              Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
           For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at 
              www.petrofac.com [2] 
 
ISIN:          GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:          PFC 
LEI Code:      2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.:  89774 
EQS News ID:   1155494 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=11904a103f0a83e6a7bbc8e3762bb6dd&application_id=1155494&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9fe21fdf68d48cc06116e9fe9587a1c8&application_id=1155494&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

