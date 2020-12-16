Log in
Trading Update

12/16/2020 | 02:01am EST
 Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Trading Update 
 
16-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information 
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
       PETROFAC LIMITED 
 
       TRADING UPDATE 
 
 Petrofac issues the following pre-close trading update for the year ending 31 
              December 2020. 
 
  ? Trading in line with expectations for 2020 in a difficult environment 
 
  ? Challenging market conditions mitigated by swift actions to protect 
  margins and conserve cash 
 
  ? New order intake (1) of US$1.4 billion in the year to date reflects 
  broader industry dynamics 
 
  ? Liquidity of c.US$1.0 billion at 30 November 2020 
 
  ? Taking additional measures to increase 2021 cost saving target to c.US$250 
  million (2) 
 
              Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, commented: 
 
  "The COVID-19 pandemic and collapse in oil prices have had a material impact 
   on our industry in 2020. Notwithstanding these unprecedented challenges, we 
      have continued to deliver for clients whilst doing everything within our 
 control to protect the health and wellbeing of our people. We have also taken 
     decisive action to protect our balance sheet, liquidity and the long-term 
     health of the business. All these actions have protected margins and cash 
   flow, and the Group is trading in line with expectations as we approach the 
              year end. 
 
       "Of course, the near-term economic outlook remains unclear. Clients are 
 delaying awards and adopting tough commercial positions. In this environment, 
our strategic priorities are clear. We are focused on conserving cash, cutting 
 costs and rebuilding backlog, while delivering operational excellence. In the 
  very near term, we are taking additional measures to reduce costs further in 
   2021 while preserving our core capability. These measures - together with a 
 strong bidding pipeline, our long-established position in attractive markets, 
     our track record for delivery and a sharp focus on competitiveness - will 
              position us well for opportunities when the market recovers. 
 
       "It has been my privilege to grow Petrofac into a leading international 
      service provider to the energy industry over the last 30 years, but I am 
 delighted to be handing over to a highly capable team led by Sami Iskander on 
1st January. I look forward to the next phase of the Company's evolution under 
              Sami's stewardship." 
 
       Sami Iskander will present the results for the 12 months ended 2020 and 
      discuss the outlook for 2021 at the Group's full year results, currently 
              scheduled for 24 February 2021. 
 
              Group trading 
 
 Financial performance in the second half of 2020 has continued to be impacted 
         by COVID-19. In addition, lower oil prices coupled with the uncertain 
   near-term outlook have resulted in a wide-ranging delay in the award of new 
      projects across the industry as well as in a more challenging commercial 
   backdrop. As a result, management continues to expect to report lower Group 
revenue of approximately US$4.0 billion and full-year profitability materially 
  lower than in 2019. The Group also remains on track to reduce gross overhead 
             and project support costs by at least US$125 million in 2020 (2). 
 
Looking forward, it remains unclear how long business activity in our industry 
will be impacted by market conditions. Low order intake over recent years will 
 result in a decline in revenue next year. The Group has therefore announced a 
  further set of measures to right-size the organisation. These will result in 
   total estimated gross savings of US$250 million in 2021, which will seek to 
    protect the business from lower revenues and ongoing pressures on margins. 
     These actions will also create a leaner, more competitive business whilst 
              preserving our core capabilities. 
 
              Engineering & Construction (E&C) 
 
  Full year E&C revenues are expected to be around US$3.0 billion, driven by a 
        decline in project activity, COVID-19 related project delays and lower 
   variation orders. Swift management action to reduce costs and lower tax has 
   partly mitigated the decline in full year margin caused by COVID-19 related 
     cost increases, changes in project mix and the recognition of losses on a 
              small number of contracts. 
 
    Year to date we have secured new orders worth US$0.6 billion in E&C (2019: 
   US$2.1 billion), comprising the EPC contract for the Seagreen offshore wind 
        project and net variation orders. Our bidding pipeline remains strong, 
 including more than US$8.0 billion tendered on projects in the second half of 
              this year, which have not yet been awarded. 
 
Engineering & Production Services (EPS) 
 
EPS' financial performance in the year has benefitted from strong order intake 
      and lower overhead costs, which has helped mitigate the impact of weaker 
  market conditions. Full year revenue is expected to be broadly comparable to 
the prior year, with growth in Projects largely offsetting lower activity from 
Operations. In addition, the expected year-on-year decline in contract margins 
    and contribution from associates (3) has been partly mitigated by overhead 
              cost reductions and lower tax. 
 
   We have secured US$0.8 billion of awards and extensions in the year to date 
           (2019 US$1.0 billion), increasing backlog despite tightening market 
  conditions. Most notably, EPS continued to secure new energies opportunities 
  with the award of an engineering and project management support contract for 
  the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage project in the UK, as well as the award 
 of a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the Arrowsmith project, 
   which may become one of Australia's largest commercial scale green hydrogen 
              complexes. 
 
              Integrated Energy Services (IES) 
 
 IES' full year revenue in 2020 is expected to be materially lower, reflecting 
 the fall in commodity prices, lower equity production and lower cost recovery 
        in Mexico. Average realised oil price (4) in 2020 has fallen by 42% to 
US$39/boe (2019: US$67/boe). Equity production is expected to be approximately 
      1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2020 (2019: 2.1 mmboe), 
        largely due to the completion of the sale of the Group's remaining 51% 
interest in its Mexico assets on 3 November 2020. The expected net loss (3) in 
   2020 has been partly mitigated by reductions in operating and overhead cost 
              savings, as well as lower interest, tax and depreciation. 
 
              Order backlog 
 
              Group order backlog (5) was US$5.1 billion on 30 November 2020: 
 
                                  30 November   31 December 2019 
                                     2020 
                                  US$ billion     US$ billion 
     Engineering & Construction       3.4             5.7 
       Engineering & Production       1.7             1.7 
                       Services 
                          Group       5.1             7.4 
 
Looking ahead, the Group currently has US$3.0 billion of secured revenue for 
2021, comprising US$2.2 billion in E&C and US$0.8 billion in EPS. In addition, 
the Group has a pipeline of around US$42 billion of bids scheduled for award 
by the end of 2021, comprising around US$31 billion of E&C opportunities and 
around US$11 billion of EPS opportunities. Approximately 11% of the Group's 
bidding pipeline consists of new energies opportunities. 
 
              Financial position 
 
   Net debt (6) was US$272 million as at 30 November 2020 (30 June 2020: US$29 
   million net debt) reflecting the expected working capital outflow and lower 
    proceeds from the disposal of the Group's remaining interest in its Mexico 
assets. Liquidity was approximately US$1.0 billion at 30 November 2020 (7) (30 
June 2020: US$1.2 billion). Year to date, the Group has secured US$250 million 
    in additional liquidity, including a US$50 million three-year term loan in 
  November, and we are in discussions with lenders to complete the exercise to 
              pre-fund 2021 maturities. 
 
  Cost saving initiatives, the suspension of dividend payments and a reduction 
 in capital investment has conserved approximately US$275 million of cash flow 
   in the year. In addition, we have received US$140 million in gross proceeds 
from the sale of non-core assets in 2020, following the accelerated collection 
 of an element of deferred consideration from the Greater Stella Area disposal 
       and completion of the sale of the Group's remaining 51% interest in its 
Mexican operations. These actions have strengthened the balance sheet, reduced 
              capital intensity and best position us for recovery. 
 
              Conference call 
 
    Alastair Cochran, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for 
              analysts and investors at 8am today. 
 
 Registration and access to the call for listen-only participants is available 
              at the following link: 
 
https://www.speakservecloud.com/register-for-call/41d84c9b-5183-407d-bfd1-88af 
              00bd80df [1] 
 
Notes 
 
1) New order intake comprises new contract awards and extensions, net 
variation orders and the rolling increment attributable to EPS contracts 
which extend beyond five years. 
 
2) In accordance with IFRS 15, the benefit of project support cost savings 
for E&C are spread over the life of the relevant contracts. 
 
3) Associate income from the Group's investment in PetroFirst Infrastructure 
Limited entities was reclassified from IES to EPS with effect from 1 January 
2020. Prior year comparables have been restated. 
 
4) Average net realised price is net of royalties and hedging gains or

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

