UK'S UNITE UNION: PETROFAC OFFSHORE CONTRACTORS VOTE TO STRIKE PAY AND WORKING ROTAS AT CORE OF LATEST DISPUTE
Uk's Unite Union: Petrofac Offshore Contractors Vote To Strike P…
Today at 11:03 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11:30:00 2023-08-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|80.65 GBX
|-1.22%
|+2.04%
|+14.16%
|05:05pm
|Petrofac offshore workers vote to strike, Unite says
|RE
|05:03pm
|UK'S UNITE UNION: PETROFAC OFFSHORE CONTRACTORS VOTE TO STRIKE P…
|RE
UK'S UNITE UNION: PETROFAC OFFSHORE CONTRACTORS VOTE TO STRIKE PAY AND WORKING ROTAS AT CORE OF LATEST DISPUTE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|80.03 GBX
|-1.99%
|+1.77%
|540 M $
|Petrofac offshore workers vote to strike, Unite says
|RE
|UK'S UNITE UNION: PETROFAC OFFSHORE CONTRACTORS VOTE TO STRIKE P…
|RE
|Barakah Offshore Petroleum Secures Contract Extensions from Four Clients
|MT
|Norway wealth fund excludes Power Construction Corp of China
|RE
|Norway wealth fund excludes Power Construction Corp of China
|RE
|Sainsbury's sales up; Eurowag buys more of JITpay
|AN
|Dunelm, AstraZeneca and Persimmon cut
|AN
|Petrofac rises after Abu Dhabi order win
|AN
|Stifel cuts Croda International to 'hold'
|AN
|Tech shines as investors cheer US inflation ease
|AN
|FTSE 100 rising as tough quarter draws to close
|AN
|Petrofac gets USD700 million UAE contract
|AN
|Petrofac wins USD700 million contract in Abu Dhabi
|AN
|London stocks gain on mining, energy boost
|RE
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30
|RE
|Petrofac Secures $700 Million Project at Abu Dhabi National Oil's Habshan Complex
|MT
|Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Selects Petrofac Gas Processing, to Undertake A Significant New Engineering, Procurement and Construction Project At Its Habshan Complex
|CI
|Petrofac Receives USD 700 Million Engineering, Procurement and Construction Project from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
|CI
|Exane cuts Ashtead; Investec likes De La Rue
|AN
|Admiral on JPMorgan 'negative catalyst watch'
|AN
|FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% Lifted by Mining, Financial Stocks
|DJ
|UK Banks Rates Hike Benefit Likely to Be Limited
|DJ
|Trinity Exploration appoints Petrofac for "fresh look" study
|AN
|Wise shares surge as profit multiplies
|AN
|London stocks rise on China recovery optimism; miners up
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.87%
|540 M $
|+5.07%
|548 M $
|-23.26%
|528 M $
|+16.14%
|523 M $
|+3.49%
|500 M $
|+24.79%
|462 M $
|+27.83%
|457 M $
|-5.45%
|434 M $
|+19.28%
|648 M $
|+84.18%
|667 M $