Petrofac Limited is a Jersey-based service provider to the energy industry. The Company's principal activity is to design, build, manage and maintain infrastructure for the energy industries. The Company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Asset Solutions, and Integrated Energy Services. Engineering & Construction segment provides fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction project execution services and reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. Asset Solutions segment mainly includes reimbursable engineering and production services activities to the oil and gas industry. Integrated Energy Services segment produces and sells hydrocarbons extracted from the Block PM304 fields in Malaysia. The Company's services include asset lifecycle partner, project development, project execution, well engineering, asset support and decommissioning.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment