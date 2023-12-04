(Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Petrofac Ltd said on Monday it was in discussions over the sale of its non-core assets and that it will no longer be able to meet its full-year guidance of "broadly neutral free cash flow" due to payment delays.

"While the group has made progress in reaching contractual settlements and unwinding working capital, given delays in securing advance payment guarantees, it no longer expects to receive these advances before the year-end," Petrofac said in a statement.

The company added it is exploring potential new financial options across all its classes of capital, and is actively engaged in discussions with investors to take a non-controlling position in certain other components of its business portfolio.

Last week, shares in London-listed Petrofac dropped to a record low as analysts flagged concerns over its balance sheet due to payment delays.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)