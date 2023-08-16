SHAREHOLDERS ARE REMINDED TO REVIEW THE CIRCULAR PRIOR TO VOTING

Matters to be Voted on at the Meeting

At the offices of the Corporation

You are receiving this notification as PetroFrontier Corp. (the "Corporation") is using notice and access for the delivery of materials to beneficial shareholders ("Shareholders") related to our upcoming annual meeting to be held on August 16, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Under notice and access, Shareholders will receive a voting instruction form ("VIF"), as applicable, enabling them to vote at the Meeting. However, instead of receiving a paper copy of the notice of meeting and management information circular (the "Circular"), Shareholders receive this notification explaining how to access the Circular electronically. Adopting notice and access to deliver materials is more environmentally friendly and reduces costs for printing, paper, and mailing. Shareholders who have previously provided standing instructions will receive a paper copy of the notice of meeting, the Circular and a Proxy or VIF (as applicable).

HOW TO ACCESS MEETING MATERIALS (CIRCULAR AND RELATED MATERIALS)

Meeting materials can be viewed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

HOW TO OBTAIN PAPER COPIES OF THE MEETING MATERIALS

Shareholders may request paper copies of the Circular be sent to them at no cost. Requests may be made up to one year from the date the Circular was filed on SEDAR by:

Visiting: www.proxyvote.com and entering the 16-digit control number located on the enclosed VIF;

16-digit control number located on the enclosed VIF; Calling: 1-877-907-7643 (within North America) and entering the 16-digit control number located on the enclosed VIF;

If you do not have a 16-digit control number, please call toll-free within North America at 1-866-721-5210 ext. 117 to leave a message.

In order to allow reasonable time to receive and review a paper copy of the Meeting materials and to vote their common shares, any Shareholder wishing to request paper copies as described above, should ensure that such request is received by 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on August 1, 2023.

HOW TO VOTE

Beneficial Shareholdersare asked to return their completed VIF using one of the following methods, by the date and time set out in the accompanying VIF:

Canada United States Internet: www.proxyvote.com www.proxyvote.com Phone: 1-800-474-7493 (English) 1-800-454-8683 1-800-474-7501 (French) Mail: Data Processing Centre Proxy Services PO Box 3700, Stn. Industrial Park PO Box 9104 Markham, ON L3R 9Z9 Farmingdale, NY 11735-9533

For more information on how to attend, participate in, or vote at the Meeting, please refer to the Circular.

NOTE:You cannot use this notification to vote. If you request a paper copy of the Meeting materials, you will not receive a new proxy or VIF; please retain the enclosed proxy or VIF for voting purposes.

Shareholders with questions about notice and access can call toll-free within North America at 1-866-721-5210 ext. 117 to leave a message.