Notice and Access Notification
For the Annual Meeting of Shareholders
You are receiving this notification as PetroFrontier Corp. (the "Corporation") is using notice and access for the delivery of materials to beneficial shareholders ("Shareholders") related to our upcoming annual meeting to be held on August 16, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Under notice and access, Shareholders will receive a voting instruction form ("VIF"), as applicable, enabling them to vote at the Meeting. However, instead of receiving a paper copy of the notice of meeting and management information circular (the "Circular"), Shareholders receive this notification explaining how to access the Circular electronically. Adopting notice and access to deliver materials is more environmentally friendly and reduces costs for printing, paper, and mailing. Shareholders who have previously provided standing instructions will receive a paper copy of the notice of meeting, the Circular and a Proxy or VIF (as applicable).
Meeting Date and Location
When:
Where:
Monday, August 16, 2023
At the offices of the Corporation
11:00 a.m. (Calgary time)
Suite700, 903 - 8thAvenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0P7
Matters to be Voted on at the Meeting
- Fixing Number of Directors:Shareholders will be asked to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. Information respecting this matter can be found in the Circular under " Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Fixing Number of Directors";
- Election of Directors:Shareholders will be asked to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. Information respecting this matter can be found in the Circular under " Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon
- Election of Directors";
- Appointment of Auditors:Shareholders will be asked to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration, as described in the Circular under " Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Appointment of Auditors";
- Approval of Stock Option Plan: Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought advisable, approve an ordinary resolution ratifying the continuation of the Corporation's amended and restated shareholder rights plan for a further three-year period, as described in the Circular under "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon
- Approval of Stock Option Plan";
- Other Business: To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Information on the use of discretionary authority to vote on other business is found in the Circular under "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Other Business".
SHAREHOLDERS ARE REMINDED TO REVIEW THE CIRCULAR PRIOR TO VOTING
HOW TO ACCESS MEETING MATERIALS (CIRCULAR AND RELATED MATERIALS)
Meeting materials can be viewed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
HOW TO OBTAIN PAPER COPIES OF THE MEETING MATERIALS
Shareholders may request paper copies of the Circular be sent to them at no cost. Requests may be made up to one year from the date the Circular was filed on SEDAR by:
- Visiting: www.proxyvote.com and entering the16-digit control number located on the enclosed VIF;
- Calling:1-877-907-7643 (within North America) and entering the 16-digit control number located on the enclosed VIF;
If you do not have a 16-digit control number, please call toll-free within North America at 1-866-721-5210 ext. 117 to leave a message.
In order to allow reasonable time to receive and review a paper copy of the Meeting materials and to vote their common shares, any Shareholder wishing to request paper copies as described above, should ensure that such request is received by 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on August 1, 2023.
HOW TO VOTE
Beneficial Shareholdersare asked to return their completed VIF using one of the following methods, by the date and time set out in the accompanying VIF:
Canada
United States
Internet:
www.proxyvote.com
www.proxyvote.com
Phone:
1-800-474-7493
(English)
1-800-454-8683
1-800-474-7501
(French)
Mail:
Data Processing Centre
Proxy Services
PO Box 3700, Stn. Industrial Park
PO Box 9104
Markham, ON L3R 9Z9
Farmingdale, NY 11735-9533
For more information on how to attend, participate in, or vote at the Meeting, please refer to the Circular.
NOTE:You cannot use this notification to vote. If you request a paper copy of the Meeting materials, you will not receive a new proxy or VIF; please retain the enclosed proxy or VIF for voting purposes.
Shareholders with questions about notice and access can call toll-free within North America at 1-866-721-5210 ext. 117 to leave a message.
