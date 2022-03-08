Petrokemija d d : ​Notification of the entry of the Decision on the Delisting of Petrokemija's Securities – Shares from the Regulated Market (Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange) - 3/8/2022

Following the notification of the decisions of the Company General Meeting, we hereby inform the investment community that the Decision on the Delisting of Petrokemija's Securities - Shares from the Regulated Market (Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange) was entered in the Court Registry of the Commercial Court in Zagreb on 7 March 2022, whereby the Decision became effective.

The Company will repurchase the shares from all Company shareholders who voted against the Decision, at their request, in return for a fair compensation, no later than three months from the date of entry of the Decision in the Court Registry of the Commercial Court in Zagreb.

The Company will submit to the Zagreb Stock Exchange the request for the delisting of shares from the Zagreb Stock Exchange, as well as the Decision of the Commercial Court in Zagreb and other necessary documentation, as soon as possible.