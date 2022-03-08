Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Petrokemija d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTKM   HRPTKMRA0005

PETROKEMIJA D.D.

(PTKM)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrokemija d d : ​Notification of the entry of the Decision on the Delisting of Petrokemija's Securities – Shares from the Regulated Market (Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange) - 3/8/2022

03/08/2022 | 06:33am EST
Following the notification of the decisions of the Company General Meeting, we hereby inform the investment community that the Decision on the Delisting of Petrokemija's Securities - Shares from the Regulated Market (Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange) was entered in the Court Registry of the Commercial Court in Zagreb on 7 March 2022, whereby the Decision became effective.
The Company will repurchase the shares from all Company shareholders who voted against the Decision, at their request, in return for a fair compensation, no later than three months from the date of entry of the Decision in the Court Registry of the Commercial Court in Zagreb.
The Company will submit to the Zagreb Stock Exchange the request for the delisting of shares from the Zagreb Stock Exchange, as well as the Decision of the Commercial Court in Zagreb and other necessary documentation, as soon as possible.

Disclaimer

Petrokemija dd published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 194 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2021 -9,00 M -1,29 M -1,29 M
Net Debt 2021 168 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -212x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 902 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 341
Free-Float 5,71%
Chart PETROKEMIJA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrokemija d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Davor Zmegac Chairman-Management Board
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Supervisory Board
eljko Klaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sabina Skrtic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pavao Vujnovac Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROKEMIJA D.D.-52.60%130
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-19.45%57 722
BASF SE-21.06%48 057
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-14.50%35 427
ROYAL DSM N.V.-20.08%29 727
SASOL LIMITED40.93%15 005