Petrokemija d d : Decisions of Company's General Meeting – absence of quorum - 2/21/2022

The General Meeting convened for 21 February 2022 at 12 noon at Company's headquarters was not held due to the absence of a quorum.

The General Meeting was attended by 42.957 votes, i.e. 0,08% of 55,028,701 votes. Pursuant to the Invitation to the General Assembly published on the Zagreb Stock Exchange, HINA and Petrokemija Plc websites on 11 February 2022, as well as in the Official Register of Prescribed Information (Hanfa) and the Court Register on 13 January 2022, the new General Meeting with the same agenda and draft proposals will be held on 28 February 2022 at 12 noon.

