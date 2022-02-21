Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Petrokemija d.d.
  News
  Summary
    PTKM   HRPTKMRA0005

PETROKEMIJA D.D.

(PTKM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Petrokemija d d : Decisions of Company's General Meeting – absence of quorum - 2/21/2022

02/21/2022 | 07:51am EST
The General Meeting convened for 21 February 2022 at 12 noon at Company's headquarters was not held due to the absence of a quorum.
The General Meeting was attended by 42.957 votes, i.e. 0,08% of 55,028,701 votes. Pursuant to the Invitation to the General Assembly published on the Zagreb Stock Exchange, HINA and Petrokemija Plc websites on 11 February 2022, as well as in the Official Register of Prescribed Information (Hanfa) and the Court Register on 13 January 2022, the new General Meeting with the same agenda and draft proposals will be held on 28 February 2022 at 12 noon.

Disclaimer

Petrokemija dd published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 814 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2020 267 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net cash 2020 232 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 596 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 5,71%
Chart PETROKEMIJA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrokemija d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Davor Zmegac Chairman-Management Board
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Supervisory Board
eljko Klaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sabina Skrtic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pavao Vujnovac Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROKEMIJA D.D.-16.18%240
BASF SE8.87%69 731
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-9.51%65 035
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-2.49%40 402
ROYAL DSM N.V.-18.79%31 077
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.32%16 542