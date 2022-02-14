Petrokemija d d : Notice to shareholders - 2/14/2022

Following the published Invitation to the General Meeting scheduled to be held on 21 February 2022 with the Decision on the Delisting of Securities - Shares from the Regulated Market on the agenda, and acting in accordance with the provision of Article 341(12) of the Capital Market Act, the Company hereby informs the shareholders about the amount of the fair compensation.

Pursuant to the provision of Article 341(12) of the Capital Market Act fair consideration shall be the average price of shares achieved on the regulated market, calculated as the weighted average of all prices achieved on the regulated market in the last three months prior to the day of publication of the invitation to the General Meeting in the Company's bulletin, provided that the shares were traded on more than one third of the trading days during the specified period.

As is apparent from the Zagreb Stock Exchange confirmation of 14 January 2022, in the period from 12 October 2021 to 12 January 2022, i.e. last three months prior to the day of publication of the Invitation to the General Meeting on 13 January 2022, ordinary shares of PETROKEMIJA Plc (HRPTKMRA0005) were traded on the Zagreb Stock Exchange regulated market on 50.0% of trading days (31 out of 62 possible trading days), where the average weighted price of shares concerned, which represents the fair compensation, amounted to HRK 33.86 in the specified period.