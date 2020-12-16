Petrokemija d d : Overhaul at Petrokemija - 12/16/2020

Petrokemija Plc is starting the overhaul of its production plants, which was rescheduled from June to December this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The overhaul will include the following plants: Ammonia, UREA, Water Processing, Power Plant, DEE, PEPI, KAN 1, AN/KAN 2 and NPK 1.

The largest investment of the overhaul will be the manufacture and installation of a new combustion air preheater of the primary reformer at the Ammonia plant, worth around HRK 22 million. The total cost of overhaul is valued at HRK 90 million, which will also include investments aimed at developments that will improve the factory's energy efficiency.

The overhaul will start with the suspension of production at the UREA plant on 24 December 2020 and end on 9 February 2021, when the plant will resume production.

Sufficient stocks of mineral fertilizers have been provided for the current period in order to meet the projected domestic and foreign market demand.

