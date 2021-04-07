Petrokemija d d : Notice of a Management Board Meeting - 4/7/2021

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Petrokemija PLC hereby notifies that on 06 April 2021 the Company's Management Board meeting was held, in which the audited consolidated and unconsolidated annual financial statements for 2020 were established.

In accordance with the provisions of section 300d of the Companies Act, the audited annual financial statements for 2020 were submitted to the Supervisory Board for determination.