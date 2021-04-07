Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Zagreb Stock Exchange  >  Petrokemija d.d.    PTKM   HRPTKMRA0005

PETROKEMIJA D.D.

(PTKM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrokemija d d : Notice of a Management Board Meeting - 4/7/2021

04/07/2021 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Petrokemija PLC hereby notifies that on 06 April 2021 the Company's Management Board meeting was held, in which the audited consolidated and unconsolidated annual financial statements for 2020 were established.
In accordance with the provisions of section 300d of the Companies Act, the audited annual financial statements for 2020 were submitted to the Supervisory Board for determination.

Disclaimer

Petrokemija dd published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROKEMIJA D.D.
03:16aPETROKEMIJA D D  : Notice of a Management Board Meeting - 4/7/2021
PU
04/01PETROKEMIJA D D  : Liquidation of subsidiary in Novi Sad - 4/1/2021
PU
04/01PETROKEMIJA D D  : Announcement of the Management Board and Supervisory Board Me..
PU
04/01PETROKEMIJA D D  : Short-term Credit Facility arranged with Hrvatska pošt..
PU
02/23PETROKEMIJA D D  : Notice of a Management Board Meeting - 2/24/2021
PU
02/23PETROKEMIJA D D  : Temporary discontinuation of the manufacture of ammonium nitr..
PU
2020PETROKEMIJA D D  : Implementation of integral business information system - 12/1..
PU
2020PETROKEMIJA D D  : Overhaul at Petrokemija - 12/16/2020
PU
2020PETROKEMIJA D D  : Agreement Reached on the Annex to the Collective Agreement - ..
PU
2019PETROKEMIJA DD  : Liquidation of subsidiary in Novi Sad - 8/21/2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 133 M 335 M 335 M
Net income 2019 141 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2019 83,5 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 439 M 538 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 447
Free-Float 5,72%
Chart PETROKEMIJA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrokemija d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Davor Zmegac Chairman-Management Board
Antonija Peroevic-Galovic Director-Finance & Controlling
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Supervisory Board
eljko Klaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sabina Skrtic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROKEMIJA D.D.-12.46%538
BASF SE11.62%77 082
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.7.01%72 396
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.35%41 794
ROYAL DSM N.V.3.87%29 405
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG15.07%16 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ