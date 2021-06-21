Petrokemija d d : Response to the Zagreb Stock Exchange due to price changes - 6/21/2021

In accordance with the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, the Board of Petrokemija responds to the Zagreb Stock Exchange query about the existence of new material facts that affect or could affect the share price, but were not included in the information previously submitted to the ZSE:
The Management Board of Petrokemija, Plc. is not aware of new circumstances or facts that affect or could affect the price of the shares except information previously provided to Zagreb Stock Exchange.
