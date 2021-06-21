Log in
    PTKM   HRPTKMRA0005

PETROKEMIJA D.D.

(PTKM)
Petrokemija d d : Response to the Zagreb Stock Exchange due to price changes - 6/21/2021

06/21/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
In accordance with the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, the Board of Petrokemija responds to the Zagreb Stock Exchange query about the existence of new material facts that affect or could affect the share price, but were not included in the information previously submitted to the ZSE:
The Management Board of Petrokemija, Plc. is not aware of new circumstances or facts that affect or could affect the price of the shares except information previously provided to Zagreb Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Petrokemija dd published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 16:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 814 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2020 267 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net cash 2020 232 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 751 M 435 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 376
Free-Float 5,72%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Davor Zmegac Chairman-Management Board
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Supervisory Board
eljko Klaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sabina Skrtic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mijo epak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROKEMIJA D.D.-29.97%435
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.21%72 211
BASF SE-0.25%70 299
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.7.48%40 672
ROYAL DSM N.V.8.24%30 857
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG5.21%15 508