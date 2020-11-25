Log in
PETROL D.D.

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
Petrol d d : 32nd General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

11/25/2020 | 01:11pm EST
The Management Board of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana pursuant to its resolution of 19th November 2020, invites shareholders to attend 32nd General Meeting of Shareholders of PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana, to be held at 12.00 on Monday, 28th December 2020 in the Linhart Hall of Cankarjev Dom, Prešernova cesta 10, 1000 Ljubljana.

Invitation, Working Documentation, Registration Form and Authorisation Form are available in attached files.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 18:10:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 368 M 4 014 M 4 014 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 264 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,34%
Capitalization 658 M 782 M 784 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 230
Free-Float 67,0%
