Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
20.40 EUR    0.00%
04:07aPetrol D.d. : 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana – Additional agenda item and clean copy of the agenda
PU
12/02Regarding The Document : Updated financial calendar for the year 2023
PU
12/02Regarding The Document : Updated financial calendar for the year 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d.d.: 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana – Additional agenda item and clean copy of the agenda

12/04/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After receiving a request from the shareholders Slovenian Sovereign Holding and the Republic of Slovenia to supplement the agenda of the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana convened for 27 December 2022, the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana hereby publishes a clean copy of the agenda of the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders supplemented with the shareholder's proposal.

Enclosures: Request to supplement the agenda, Clean copy of the agenda of the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders, Working papers updated based on the request.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 09:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROL D.D.
04:07aPetrol D.d. : 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana – Addit..
PU
12/02Regarding The Document : Updated financial calendar for the year 2023
PU
12/02Regarding The Document : Updated financial calendar for the year 2023
PU
12/02Petrol D D : Updated financial calendar for the year 2023
PU
12/02Petrol D D : Updated financial calendar for the year 2022
PU
11/30Petrol D D : Change in the total number of voting shares of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (PETG)
PU
11/29Petrol D D : Information on the 50th General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
11/24Petrol D D : Invitation and Agenda 27 December 2022
PU
11/24Petrol D D : Requisition for a General Meeting of Petrol
PU
11/24Petrol D D : 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 297 M 5 554 M 5 554 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 839 M 879 M 879 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 215
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Average target price 30,70 €
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Nada Drobne Popovic President-Management Board
Janez lak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alen Mihelcic Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Ravnikar Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Kaliterna Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.-19.69%879
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION81.08%452 436
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD14.95%212 363
BP PLC45.51%106 382
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.38%72 426
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION84.76%55 410