PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana

tel.: 01 47 14 234 www.petrol.si

The English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. However, only the Slovene text has any legal value.

Pursuant to Article 586 of the Companies Act-1(ZGD-1), the Management Board of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana and the management of EKOEN d.o.o., družba za proizvodnjo in distribucijo ekološke energije, Luče 117A, 3334 Luče, hereby

announce

that the Agreement on Merger of EKOEN d.o.o., družba za proizvodnjo in distribucijo ekološke energije, d.o.o., the head office on Luče 117A, 3334 Luče, company registration No. 2148358000 (hereinafter: EKOEN d.o.o.) to PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana, the head office on Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana, registration No. 5025796000, was submitted to the registration authority on 20 May 2024.

The managements of both companies hereby notify the shareholders of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana and the sole member of EKOEN d.o.o. of their rights as defined in Article 586 of the ZGD-1, which is that for at least one month, the following documents will be available at the head offices of the companies in Ljubljana, Dunajska cesta 50, and in Luče, Luče 117A, each business day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Agreement on Merger; Annual reports of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana and EKOEN d.o.o. for the past three financial years; Final report of EKOEN d.o.o. in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 68 of the ZGD-1; Report of the Supervisory Board of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana on the review of the merger (EKOEN d.o.o. does not have a supervisory board);

and that the shareholders and the sole company member have the right to be given, on request, a gratuitous copy of the above-mentioned documents, no later than the following business day.

Pursuant to Article 599 of the ZGD-1, the Management Board of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana hereby

notifies the shareholders of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana,

that, with respect to the simplified merger procedure where consent of the General Meeting of the acquiring company (PETROL d.d., Ljubljana) is not required for the Agreement on Merger to be valid, the General Meeting of the acquiring company shall decide on the consent for the merger only if the shareholders of the acquiring company, holding at least one-twentieth of the subscribed capital of the acquiring company, request that the General Meeting be convened to decide on giving consent to the merger within one month of the date of this notice.

PETROL d.d., Ljubljana EKOEN d.o.o. Sašo Berger Igor Jogan President of the Management Board Director

Drago Kavšek

Member of the Management Board

Ljubljana, 20 May 2024