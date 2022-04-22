Petrol d d : Annual report Petrol 2021

PETROL VALUES
Respect: We respect the fellow men and the environment.
Trust: We build a partnership with fairness.
Excellence: We want to be the best at everything we do.
Creativity: We make progress with our ideas.
Courage: We work diligently and bravely.
ANNUAL REPORT
OF THE PETROL GROUP AND PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA, 2021
CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION 8
Business highlights of 2021 10
Letter from the President of the Management Board 13
Statement of the Management's Responsibility 16
Report of the Supervisory Board 18
The Petrol Group in its region 23
BUSINESS REPORT 24
Strategic Orientation 26
Plans for 2022 29
Corporate governance statement and Statement of compliance with the Code 31
Non-ﬁnancial statement 49
Performance analysis of the Petrol Group 2021 61
Alternative performance measures 74
Events after the end of the accounting period 75
Risk management 76
Business activities 85
Investments 105
Share and ownership structure 107
Internal Audit 112
Information technology 114
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT 118
Strategic orientations and goals for the sustainable development of the Petrol Group 120
Responsibility towards employees 123
Responsibility towards customers 131
Responsibility to the natural environment 140
Quality control 143
Social responsibility 145
THE PETROL GROUP 148
Companies in the Petrol Group 150
The parent company 151
Subsidiaries 153
Jointly Controlled Entities 160
Associates 161
FINANCIAL REPORT 163