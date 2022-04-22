Log in
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  04-21
540.00 EUR    0.00%
540.00 EUR    0.00%
PETROL D D : Annual report Petrol 2021
PU
PETROL D D : Resolutions of 34th general meeting of petrol d.d., ljubljana 21.4.2022.pdf
PU
PETROL D D : The 34th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana adopts a resolution on the Petrol (PETG) share split
PU
Petrol d d : Annual report Petrol 2021

04/22/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2021

PETROL VALUES

Respect: We respect the fellow men and the environment.

Trust: We build a partnership with fairness.

Excellence: We want to be the best at everything we do.

Creativity: We make progress with our ideas.

Courage: We work diligently and bravely.

ANNUAL REPORT

OF THE PETROL GROUP AND PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA, 2021

Petrol, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana

Registration number: 5025796000

Companies Register entry: District Court of Ljubljana, entry number: 1/05773/00 Share capital: EUR 52,240,977.04

VAT ID: SI80267432

Telephone: +386 (0)1 47 14 232www.petrol.eu, https://www.petrol.si/

Published by: Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

Content and graphic design: SM Studio Marketing Editing and production: SM Studio Marketing

March 2022

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION 8

Business highlights of 2021 10

Letter from the President of the Management Board 13

Statement of the Management's Responsibility 16

Report of the Supervisory Board 18

The Petrol Group in its region 23

BUSINESS REPORT 24

Strategic Orientation 26

Plans for 2022 29

Corporate governance statement and Statement of compliance with the Code 31

Non-ﬁnancial statement 49

Performance analysis of the Petrol Group 2021 61

Alternative performance measures 74

Events after the end of the accounting period 75

Risk management 76

Business activities 85

Investments 105

Share and ownership structure 107

Internal Audit 112

Information technology 114

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT 118

Strategic orientations and goals for the sustainable development of the Petrol Group 120

Responsibility towards employees 123

Responsibility towards customers 131

Responsibility to the natural environment 140

Quality control 143

Social responsibility 145

THE PETROL GROUP 148

Companies in the Petrol Group 150

The parent company 151

Subsidiaries 153

Jointly Controlled Entities 160

Associates 161

FINANCIAL REPORT 163

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 901 M 5 283 M 5 283 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 376 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,70%
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 65,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 540,00 €
Average target price 538,00 €
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
Managers and Directors
Toma Berlocnik President-Management Board
Nada Drobne Popovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoran Gracner Member-Supervisory Board
Igo Gruden Member-Supervisory Board
Sao Berger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.6.30%1 205
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.23%367 760
CHEVRON CORPORATION40.25%323 377
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD17.48%246 994
BP PLC21.98%102 378
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.09%75 690