Petrol d d : Annual report Petrol 2021

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

PETROL VALUES

Respect: We respect the fellow men and the environment.

Trust: We build a partnership with fairness.

Excellence: We want to be the best at everything we do.

Creativity: We make progress with our ideas.

Courage: We work diligently and bravely.

ANNUAL REPORT

OF THE PETROL GROUP AND PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA, 2021

Petrol, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana

March 2022

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION 8

Business highlights of 2021 10

Letter from the President of the Management Board 13

Statement of the Management's Responsibility 16

Report of the Supervisory Board 18

The Petrol Group in its region 23

BUSINESS REPORT 24

Strategic Orientation 26

Plans for 2022 29

Corporate governance statement and Statement of compliance with the Code 31

Non-ﬁnancial statement 49

Performance analysis of the Petrol Group 2021 61

Alternative performance measures 74

Events after the end of the accounting period 75

Risk management 76

Business activities 85

Investments 105

Share and ownership structure 107

Internal Audit 112

Information technology 114

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT 118

Strategic orientations and goals for the sustainable development of the Petrol Group 120

Responsibility towards employees 123

Responsibility towards customers 131

Responsibility to the natural environment 140

Quality control 143

Social responsibility 145

THE PETROL GROUP 148

Companies in the Petrol Group 150

The parent company 151

Subsidiaries 153

Jointly Controlled Entities 160

Associates 161

FINANCIAL REPORT 163