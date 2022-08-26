Petrol d d : Articles of association 19.8.2022

Pursuant to the Act on the Ownership Transformation of PETROL, podjetje za notranjo in zunanjo trgovino ter finančno poslovanje, r.o., Ljubljana, Dunajska c. 50 (fifty), on 27 June 1996 (the twenty- seventh of June, nineteen ninety-six) the General Meeting of the company adopted the Articles of Association of the joint-stock company PETROL, Slovenska naftna družba, d.d., Ljubljana. Amendments to the Articles of Association were adopted at the 1st (first) General Meeting held on 4 April 1997 (the fourth of April, nineteen ninety-seven), the 2nd (second) General Meeting held on 21 November 1997 (the twenty-first of November, nineteen ninety-seven), the 9th (ninth) General Meeting held on 27 May 2003 (the twenty-seventh of May, two thousand and three), the 14th (fourteenth) General Meeting held on 14 March 2006 (the fourteenth of March, two thousand and six), the 15th (fifteenth) General Meeting held on 10 May 2006 (the tenth of May, two thousand and six), the 16th (sixteenth) General Meeting held on 16 May 2007 (the sixteenth of May, two thousand and seven), the 18th (eighteenth) General Meeting held on 7 April 2009 (the seventh of April, two thousand and nine), the 20th (twentieth) General Meeting held on 6 May 2010 (the sixth of May, two thousand and ten), the 21st (twenty-first) General Meeting held on 19 May 2011 (the nineteenth of May, two thousand and eleven), the 27th (twenty-seventh) General Meeting held on 10 April 2017 (the tenth of April, two thousand and seventeen), the 29th (twenty-ninth) General Meeting held on 18 April 2019 (the eighteenth of April, two thousand and nineteen), the 32nd (thirty-second) General Meeting held on 28 December 2020 (the twenty-eighth of December, two thousand and twenty), and the 34th (thirty-fourth) General Meeting held on 21 April 2022 (the twenty-first of April, two thousand and twenty-two), so that the Company's Articles of Association now read as follows:

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF THE JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(consolidated text)

I. GENERAL PROVISIONS

01.00. ESTABLISHMENT AND LEGAL STATUS

01.01. PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska c. 50 (fifty), Ljubljana is entered in the register of companies/business register under the company identification number 5025796000 (hereinafter referred to as: the Company).

02.00. NAME AND REGISTERED OFFICE

The name of the Company is PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana. The abbreviated name of the Company is PETROL d.d., Ljubljana. The Company's symbol and logo are integral parts of its name.

02.04. The Company's seals shall bear the Company's full or abbreviated name in addition to its symbol.

02.05. In its international operations, the Company may use, together with its Slovenian name, the English translation of the name which shall read "PETROL, Slovenian Energy Company, d.d., Ljubljana".