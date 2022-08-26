Log in
PETROL D D : Articles of association 19.8.2022
PU
08/03PETROL D.D. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/21PETROL D D : S&P places Petrol d.d., Ljubljana on CreditWatch Negative in light of the negative intervention on the motor fuel market (summary of announcement, Bloomberg, 20 July 2022)
PU
Petrol d d : Articles of association 19.8.2022

08/26/2022
Pursuant to the Act on the Ownership Transformation of PETROL, podjetje za notranjo in zunanjo trgovino ter finančno poslovanje, r.o., Ljubljana, Dunajska c. 50 (fifty), on 27 June 1996 (the twenty- seventh of June, nineteen ninety-six) the General Meeting of the company adopted the Articles of Association of the joint-stock company PETROL, Slovenska naftna družba, d.d., Ljubljana. Amendments to the Articles of Association were adopted at the 1st (first) General Meeting held on 4 April 1997 (the fourth of April, nineteen ninety-seven), the 2nd (second) General Meeting held on 21 November 1997 (the twenty-first of November, nineteen ninety-seven), the 9th (ninth) General Meeting held on 27 May 2003 (the twenty-seventh of May, two thousand and three), the 14th (fourteenth) General Meeting held on 14 March 2006 (the fourteenth of March, two thousand and six), the 15th (fifteenth) General Meeting held on 10 May 2006 (the tenth of May, two thousand and six), the 16th (sixteenth) General Meeting held on 16 May 2007 (the sixteenth of May, two thousand and seven), the 18th (eighteenth) General Meeting held on 7 April 2009 (the seventh of April, two thousand and nine), the 20th (twentieth) General Meeting held on 6 May 2010 (the sixth of May, two thousand and ten), the 21st (twenty-first) General Meeting held on 19 May 2011 (the nineteenth of May, two thousand and eleven), the 27th (twenty-seventh) General Meeting held on 10 April 2017 (the tenth of April, two thousand and seventeen), the 29th (twenty-ninth) General Meeting held on 18 April 2019 (the eighteenth of April, two thousand and nineteen), the 32nd (thirty-second) General Meeting held on 28 December 2020 (the twenty-eighth of December, two thousand and twenty), and the 34th (thirty-fourth) General Meeting held on 21 April 2022 (the twenty-first of April, two thousand and twenty-two), so that the Company's Articles of Association now read as follows:

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF THE JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(consolidated text)

I. GENERAL PROVISIONS

01.00. ESTABLISHMENT AND LEGAL STATUS

01.01. PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska c. 50 (fifty), Ljubljana is entered in the register of companies/business register under the company identification number 5025796000 (hereinafter referred to as: the Company).

02.00. NAME AND REGISTERED OFFICE

  1. The name of the Company is PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana.
  2. The abbreviated name of the Company is PETROL d.d., Ljubljana.
  3. The Company's symbol and logo are integral parts of its name.

02.04. The Company's seals shall bear the Company's full or abbreviated name in addition to its symbol.

02.05. In its international operations, the Company may use, together with its Slovenian name, the English translation of the name which shall read "PETROL, Slovenian Energy Company, d.d., Ljubljana".

02.06. The registered office of the Company is in Ljubljana and its principal place of business is at Dunajska cesta 50 (fifty). Any changes in the Company's principal place of business shall be decided on by the Management Board.

03.00. ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

03.01. The activities of the Company according to the Standard Classification of Activities include:

01.620 Support activities for animal production

02.400 Support services to forestry

06.100 Extraction of crude petroleum

06.200 Extraction of natural gas

08.120 Operation of gravel and sand pits; mining of clays and kaolin 08.910 Mining of chemical and fertiliser minerals

08.930 Extraction of salt

08.990 Other mining and quarrying n.e.c.

09.100 Support activities for petroleum and natural gas extraction

09.900 Support activities for other mining and quarrying

10.110 Processing and preserving of meat

10.120 Processing and preserving of poultry meat

10.130 Production of meat and poultry meat products

10.200 Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs

10.310 Processing and preserving of potatoes

10.320 Manufacture of fruit and vegetable juice

10.390 Other processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables

10.520 Manufacture of ice cream

10.710 Manufacture of bread; manufacture of fresh pastry goods and cakes

10.720 Manufacture of rusks and biscuits; manufacture of preserved pastry goods and cakes

10.730 Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products 10.820 Manufacture of cocoa, chocolate and sugar confectionery

10.830 Processing of tea and coffee

10.850 Manufacture of prepared meals and dishes

10.860 Manufacture of homogenised food preparations and dietetic food

10.890 Manufacture of other food products

11.010 Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits

11.020 Manufacture of wine from grape

11.030 Manufacture of cider and other fruit wines

11.040 Manufacture of other non-distilled fermented beverages

11.050 Manufacture of beer

11.070 Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters

13.300 Finishing of textiles

17.230 Manufacture of paper stationery

18.120 Other printing

18.200 Reproduction of recorded media

19.100 Manufacture of coke oven products

19.200 Manufacture of refined petroleum products

20.110 Manufacture of industrial gases

20.120 Manufacture of dyes and pigments

20.140 Manufacture of other organic basic chemicals

20.150 Manufacture of fertilisers and nitrogen compounds

20.160 Manufacture of plastics in primary forms

20.410 Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations 20.420 Manufacture of perfumes and toilet preparations

20.590 Manufacture of other chemical products

22.110 Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres 22.220 Manufacture of plastic packing goods

22.290 Manufacture of other plastic products

23.440 Manufacture of other technical ceramic products

24.330 Cold forming or folding

25.110 Manufacture of metal structures and parts of structures

25.290 Manufacture of other tanks, reservoirs and containers of metal 25.620 Machining

25.731 Manufacture of hand tools

25.732 Manufacture of other tools

25.910 Manufacture of steel drums and similar containers

25.990 Manufacture of other fabricated metal products

26.110 Manufacture of electronic components

26.200 Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment

26.300 Manufacture of communication equipment

26.510 Manufacture of instruments and appliances for measuring, testing and navigation

26.520 Manufacture of watches and clocks

26.700 Manufacture of optical instruments and photographic equipment

27.110 Manufacture of electric motors, generators and transformers

27.120 Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus

27.330 Manufacture of wiring devices

27.400 Manufacture of electric lighting equipment

27.900 Manufacture of other electrical equipment

28.110 Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines 28.120 Manufacture of fluid power equipment

28.130 Manufacture of other pumps and compressors

28.140 Manufacture of other taps and valves

28.290 Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery

28.490 Manufacture of other machine tools

28.940 Manufacture of machinery for textile, apparel and leather production 28.960 Manufacture of plastics and rubber machinery

28.990 Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery

29.100 Manufacture of motor vehicles

29.200 Manufacture of bodies (coachwork) for motor vehicles; manufacture of trailers and semi-trailers

29.310 Manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment for motor vehicles 29.320 Manufacture of other parts and accessories for motor vehicles 30.200 Manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock

30.910 Manufacture of motorcycles

32.500 Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies

32.990 Other manufacturing

33.110 Repair of fabricated metal products

33.120 Repair of machinery

33.130 Repair of electronic and optical equipment

33.140 Repair of electrical equipment

33.190 Repair of other equipment

33.200 Installation of industrial machinery and equipment

35.111 Production of electricity in HE generation facilities

35.112 Production of electricity in thermal power stations

35.119 Other production of electricity

35.120 Transmission of electricity

35.130 Distribution of electricity

35.140 Trade of electricity

35.210 Manufacture of gas

35.220 Distribution of gaseous fuels through mains

35.230 Trade of gas through mains

35.300 Steam and air conditioning supply

36.000 Water collection, treatment and supply

37.000 Sewerage

38.110 Collection of non-hazardous waste

38.120 Collection of hazardous waste

38.210 Treatment and disposal of non-hazardous waste

38.220 Treatment and disposal of hazardous waste

38.310 Dismantling of wrecks

38.320 Recovery of sorted materials

39.000 Remediation activities and other waste management services

41.100 Development of building projects

41.200 Construction of residential and non-residential buildings

42.110 Construction of roads and motorways

42.120 Construction of railways and underground railways

42.130 Construction of bridges and tunnels

42.210 Construction of utility projects for fluids

42.220 Construction of utility projects for electricity and telecommunications

42.910 Construction of water projects

42.990 Construction of other civil engineering projects

43.110 Demolition

43.120 Site preparation

43.130 Test drilling and boring

43.210 Electrical installation

43.220 Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation

43.290 Other construction installation

43.310 Plastering

43.320 Joinery installation

43.330 Floor and wall covering

43.341 Glazing

43.342 Painting

43.390 Other building completion and finishing

43.910 Roofing activities

43.990 Other specialised construction activities

45.110 Sale of cars and light motor vehicles

45.190 Sale of other motor vehicles

45.200 Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles

45.310 Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

45.320 Retail trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

45.400 Sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories 46.110 Agents involved in the sale of agricultural raw materials, live animals, textile raw materials and semi-finished goods

46.120 Agents involved in the sale of fuels, ores, metals and industrial chemicals 46.130 Agents involved in the sale of timber and building materials

46.140 Agents involved in the sale of machinery, industrial equipment, ships and aircraft

46.150 Agents involved in the sale of furniture, household goods, hardware and ironmongery

46.160 Agents involved in the sale of textiles, clothing, fur, footwear and leather goods 46.170 Agents involved in the sale of food, beverages and tobacco

46.180 Agents specialised in the sale of other particular products 46.190 Agents involved in the sale of a variety of goods

46.210 Wholesale of grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds and animal feeds 46.220 Wholesale of flowers and plants

46.230 Wholesale of live animals

46.240 Wholesale of hides, skins and leather

46.310 Wholesale of fruit and vegetables

46.320 Wholesale of meat and meat products

46.330 Wholesale of dairy products, eggs and edible oils and fats 46.340 Wholesale of beverages

46.350 Wholesale of tobacco products

46.360 Wholesale of sugar and chocolate and sugar confectionery

46.370 Wholesale of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices

46.380 Wholesale of other food, including fish, crustaceans and molluscs 46.390 Non-specialised wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco 46.410 Wholesale of textiles

46.420 Wholesale of clothing and footwear

46.430 Wholesale of electrical household appliances

46.440 Wholesale of china and glassware and cleaning materials

46.450 Wholesale of perfume and cosmetics

46.460 Wholesale of pharmaceutical goods

46.470 Wholesale of furniture, carpets and lighting equipment

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
