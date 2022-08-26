Petrol d d : Articles of association 19.8.2022

Pursuant to the Act on the Ownership Transformation of PETROL, podjetje za notranjo in zunanjo trgovino ter finančno poslovanje, r.o., Ljubljana, Dunajska c. 50 (fifty), on 27 June 1996 (the twenty- seventh of June, nineteen ninety-six) the General Meeting of the company adopted the Articles of Association of the joint-stock company PETROL, Slovenska naftna družba, d.d., Ljubljana. Amendments to the Articles of Association were adopted at the 1st (first) General Meeting held on 4 April 1997 (the fourth of April, nineteen ninety-seven), the 2nd (second) General Meeting held on 21 November 1997 (the twenty-first of November, nineteen ninety-seven), the 9th (ninth) General Meeting held on 27 May 2003 (the twenty-seventh of May, two thousand and three), the 14th (fourteenth) General Meeting held on 14 March 2006 (the fourteenth of March, two thousand and six), the 15th (fifteenth) General Meeting held on 10 May 2006 (the tenth of May, two thousand and six), the 16th (sixteenth) General Meeting held on 16 May 2007 (the sixteenth of May, two thousand and seven), the 18th (eighteenth) General Meeting held on 7 April 2009 (the seventh of April, two thousand and nine), the 20th (twentieth) General Meeting held on 6 May 2010 (the sixth of May, two thousand and ten), the 21st (twenty-first) General Meeting held on 19 May 2011 (the nineteenth of May, two thousand and eleven), the 27th (twenty-seventh) General Meeting held on 10 April 2017 (the tenth of April, two thousand and seventeen), the 29th (twenty-ninth) General Meeting held on 18 April 2019 (the eighteenth of April, two thousand and nineteen), the 32nd (thirty-second) General Meeting held on 28 December 2020 (the twenty-eighth of December, two thousand and twenty), and the 34th (thirty-fourth) General Meeting held on 21 April 2022 (the twenty-first of April, two thousand and twenty-two), so that the Company's Articles of Association now read as follows:
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF THE JOINT STOCK COMPANY
(consolidated text)
I. GENERAL PROVISIONS
01.00. ESTABLISHMENT AND LEGAL STATUS
01.01. PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska c. 50 (fifty), Ljubljana is entered in the register of companies/business register under the company identification number 5025796000 (hereinafter referred to as: the Company).
02.00. NAME AND REGISTERED OFFICE
-
The name of the Company is PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana.
-
The abbreviated name of the Company is PETROL d.d., Ljubljana.
-
The Company's symbol and logo are integral parts of its name.
02.04. The Company's seals shall bear the Company's full or abbreviated name in addition to its symbol.
02.05. In its international operations, the Company may use, together with its Slovenian name, the English translation of the name which shall read "PETROL, Slovenian Energy Company, d.d., Ljubljana".
02.06. The registered office of the Company is in Ljubljana and its principal place of business is at Dunajska cesta 50 (fifty). Any changes in the Company's principal place of business shall be decided on by the Management Board.
03.00. ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
03.01. The activities of the Company according to the Standard Classification of Activities include:
01.620 Support activities for animal production
02.400 Support services to forestry
06.100 Extraction of crude petroleum
06.200 Extraction of natural gas
08.120 Operation of gravel and sand pits; mining of clays and kaolin 08.910 Mining of chemical and fertiliser minerals
08.930 Extraction of salt
08.990 Other mining and quarrying n.e.c.
09.100 Support activities for petroleum and natural gas extraction
09.900 Support activities for other mining and quarrying
10.110 Processing and preserving of meat
10.120 Processing and preserving of poultry meat
10.130 Production of meat and poultry meat products
10.200 Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs
10.310 Processing and preserving of potatoes
10.320 Manufacture of fruit and vegetable juice
10.390 Other processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables
10.520 Manufacture of ice cream
10.710 Manufacture of bread; manufacture of fresh pastry goods and cakes
10.720 Manufacture of rusks and biscuits; manufacture of preserved pastry goods and cakes
10.730 Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products 10.820 Manufacture of cocoa, chocolate and sugar confectionery
10.830 Processing of tea and coffee
10.850 Manufacture of prepared meals and dishes
10.860 Manufacture of homogenised food preparations and dietetic food
10.890 Manufacture of other food products
11.010 Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits
11.020 Manufacture of wine from grape
11.030 Manufacture of cider and other fruit wines
11.040 Manufacture of other non-distilled fermented beverages
11.050 Manufacture of beer
11.070 Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters
13.300 Finishing of textiles
17.230 Manufacture of paper stationery
18.120 Other printing
18.200 Reproduction of recorded media
19.100 Manufacture of coke oven products
19.200 Manufacture of refined petroleum products
20.110 Manufacture of industrial gases
20.120 Manufacture of dyes and pigments
20.140 Manufacture of other organic basic chemicals
20.150 Manufacture of fertilisers and nitrogen compounds
20.160 Manufacture of plastics in primary forms
20.410 Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations 20.420 Manufacture of perfumes and toilet preparations
20.590 Manufacture of other chemical products
22.110 Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres 22.220 Manufacture of plastic packing goods
22.290 Manufacture of other plastic products
23.440 Manufacture of other technical ceramic products
24.330 Cold forming or folding
25.110 Manufacture of metal structures and parts of structures
25.290 Manufacture of other tanks, reservoirs and containers of metal 25.620 Machining
25.731 Manufacture of hand tools
25.732 Manufacture of other tools
25.910 Manufacture of steel drums and similar containers
25.990 Manufacture of other fabricated metal products
26.110 Manufacture of electronic components
26.200 Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment
26.300 Manufacture of communication equipment
26.510 Manufacture of instruments and appliances for measuring, testing and navigation
26.520 Manufacture of watches and clocks
26.700 Manufacture of optical instruments and photographic equipment
27.110 Manufacture of electric motors, generators and transformers
27.120 Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus
27.330 Manufacture of wiring devices
27.400 Manufacture of electric lighting equipment
27.900 Manufacture of other electrical equipment
28.110 Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines 28.120 Manufacture of fluid power equipment
28.130 Manufacture of other pumps and compressors
28.140 Manufacture of other taps and valves
28.290 Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery
28.490 Manufacture of other machine tools
28.940 Manufacture of machinery for textile, apparel and leather production 28.960 Manufacture of plastics and rubber machinery
28.990 Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery
29.100 Manufacture of motor vehicles
29.200 Manufacture of bodies (coachwork) for motor vehicles; manufacture of trailers and semi-trailers
29.310 Manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment for motor vehicles 29.320 Manufacture of other parts and accessories for motor vehicles 30.200 Manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock
30.910 Manufacture of motorcycles
32.500 Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
32.990 Other manufacturing
33.110 Repair of fabricated metal products
33.120 Repair of machinery
33.130 Repair of electronic and optical equipment
33.140 Repair of electrical equipment
33.190 Repair of other equipment
33.200 Installation of industrial machinery and equipment
35.111 Production of electricity in HE generation facilities
35.112 Production of electricity in thermal power stations
35.119 Other production of electricity
35.120 Transmission of electricity
35.130 Distribution of electricity
35.140 Trade of electricity
35.210 Manufacture of gas
35.220 Distribution of gaseous fuels through mains
35.230 Trade of gas through mains
35.300 Steam and air conditioning supply
36.000 Water collection, treatment and supply
37.000 Sewerage
38.110 Collection of non-hazardous waste
38.120 Collection of hazardous waste
38.210 Treatment and disposal of non-hazardous waste
38.220 Treatment and disposal of hazardous waste
38.310 Dismantling of wrecks
38.320 Recovery of sorted materials
39.000 Remediation activities and other waste management services
41.100 Development of building projects
41.200 Construction of residential and non-residential buildings
42.110 Construction of roads and motorways
42.120 Construction of railways and underground railways
42.130 Construction of bridges and tunnels
42.210 Construction of utility projects for fluids
42.220 Construction of utility projects for electricity and telecommunications
42.910 Construction of water projects
42.990 Construction of other civil engineering projects
43.110 Demolition
43.120 Site preparation
43.130 Test drilling and boring
43.210 Electrical installation
43.220 Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation
43.290 Other construction installation
43.310 Plastering
43.320 Joinery installation
43.330 Floor and wall covering
43.341 Glazing
43.342 Painting
43.390 Other building completion and finishing
43.910 Roofing activities
43.990 Other specialised construction activities
45.110 Sale of cars and light motor vehicles
45.190 Sale of other motor vehicles
45.200 Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles
45.310 Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories
45.320 Retail trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories
45.400 Sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories 46.110 Agents involved in the sale of agricultural raw materials, live animals, textile raw materials and semi-finished goods
46.120 Agents involved in the sale of fuels, ores, metals and industrial chemicals 46.130 Agents involved in the sale of timber and building materials
46.140 Agents involved in the sale of machinery, industrial equipment, ships and aircraft
46.150 Agents involved in the sale of furniture, household goods, hardware and ironmongery
46.160 Agents involved in the sale of textiles, clothing, fur, footwear and leather goods 46.170 Agents involved in the sale of food, beverages and tobacco
46.180 Agents specialised in the sale of other particular products 46.190 Agents involved in the sale of a variety of goods
46.210 Wholesale of grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds and animal feeds 46.220 Wholesale of flowers and plants
46.230 Wholesale of live animals
46.240 Wholesale of hides, skins and leather
46.310 Wholesale of fruit and vegetables
46.320 Wholesale of meat and meat products
46.330 Wholesale of dairy products, eggs and edible oils and fats 46.340 Wholesale of beverages
46.350 Wholesale of tobacco products
46.360 Wholesale of sugar and chocolate and sugar confectionery
46.370 Wholesale of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices
46.380 Wholesale of other food, including fish, crustaceans and molluscs 46.390 Non-specialised wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco 46.410 Wholesale of textiles
46.420 Wholesale of clothing and footwear
46.430 Wholesale of electrical household appliances
46.440 Wholesale of china and glassware and cleaning materials
46.450 Wholesale of perfume and cosmetics
46.460 Wholesale of pharmaceutical goods
46.470 Wholesale of furniture, carpets and lighting equipment