Petrol d d : Change in the total number of voting shares of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (PETG)

Petrol d.d., Ljubljana executed a share split on 1 November 2022 by dividing 1 ordinary registered no-par value share with the PETG symbol into 20 PETG shares. As a result of such corporate action, the total number of PETG shares has increased from 2,086,301 to 41,726,020 with the share capital remaining the same.
Pursuant to Article 149 of the Market in Financial Instruments Act (ZTFI-1; Official Gazette of the RS, No. 77/18 with amendments), Petrol d.d., Ljubljana hereby publishes information about the new total number of PETG voting shares.
As at 30 November 2022, the total number of all issued PETG shares in the central securities registry kept by the Central Securities Clearing Corporation (KDD Centralna klirinško depotna družba, d.o.o.), was 41,726,020. These are voting right shares which pursuant to Article 129 of the ZTFI-1 serve as the basis for establishing a major holding. Of these:
The total number of own PETG shares stood at 614,460, accounting for approximately 1.5% of total issued PETG shares, including 120,400 PETG shares held by the subsidiary GEOPLIN d.o.o., Ljubljana;
The total number of PETG shares whose voting rights are not allowed to be exercised pursuant to the law stood at 40,440, accounting for roughly 0.1% of total issued PETG shares, and
The total number of other PETG voting shares was 41,071,120.
