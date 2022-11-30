Advanced search
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-28
20.80 EUR   -0.48%
01:43pPetrol D D : Change in the total number of voting shares of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (PETG)
PU
11/29Petrol D D : Information on the 50th General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
11/24Petrol D D : Invitation and Agenda 27 December 2022
PU
Petrol d d : Change in the total number of voting shares of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (PETG)

11/30/2022 | 01:43pm EST
Petrol d.d., Ljubljana executed a share split on 1 November 2022 by dividing 1 ordinary registered no-par value share with the PETG symbol into 20 PETG shares. As a result of such corporate action, the total number of PETG shares has increased from 2,086,301 to 41,726,020 with the share capital remaining the same.

Pursuant to Article 149 of the Market in Financial Instruments Act (ZTFI-1; Official Gazette of the RS, No. 77/18 with amendments), Petrol d.d., Ljubljana hereby publishes information about the new total number of PETG voting shares.

As at 30 November 2022, the total number of all issued PETG shares in the central securities registry kept by the Central Securities Clearing Corporation (KDD Centralna klirinško depotna družba, d.o.o.), was 41,726,020. These are voting right shares which pursuant to Article 129 of the ZTFI-1 serve as the basis for establishing a major holding. Of these:

  • The total number of own PETG shares stood at 614,460, accounting for approximately 1.5% of total issued PETG shares, including 120,400 PETG shares held by the subsidiary GEOPLIN d.o.o., Ljubljana;
  • The total number of PETG shares whose voting rights are not allowed to be exercised pursuant to the law stood at 40,440, accounting for roughly 0.1% of total issued PETG shares, and
  • The total number of other PETG voting shares was 41,071,120.

PETROL dd published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 18:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
