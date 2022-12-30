Petrol d d : Clean copy of the agenda of the 36th general meeting of shareholders 23.1.2023

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana tel.: 01 47 14 234 www.petrol.si A CLEAN COPY OF THE AGENDA AFTER THE INCLUSION OF THE REQUEST TO SUPPLEMENT THE AGENDA, WHICH WAS SUBMITTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS VIZIJA HOLDING d.o.o. and VIZIJA HOLDING ENA d.o.o. WITHIN THE STATUTORY PERIOD (added agenda items 3 and 4) Pursuant to its resolution of 22 December 2022 and 29 December 2022, the Management Board of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana hereby convenes the 36th General Meeting of PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana, To be held on Monday, 23 January 2023, at 12:00, on the premises of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana, the conference hall on Dunajska cesta 48, 1000 Ljubljana. 1. Opening of the General Meeting and election of working bodies Resolution proposal: 1.1. Attorney Uroš Pogačnik from a Grosuplje-based Law Firm Čeferin, Pogačnik, Novak, Koščak in partnerji, o.p., d.o.o. shall be elected Chairman of the General Meeting, and Gregor Mavsar and Barbara Jama Živalič as officials responsible for counting the votes. The General Meeting is informed that the notarial protocol will be drawn up by Bojan Podgoršek, Notary Public from Ljubljana. 2. Removal and election of a substitute member of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana Resolution proposal: 2.1. The General Meeting hereby removes Aleksander Zupančič from the function of a Member of the Supervisory Board of Petrol, d.d., effective from 23 January 2023. 2.2. The General Meeting appoints Rok Ponikvar as Supervisory Board Member to represent the interests of shareholders in the period from 24 January 2023 to 11 April 2025. Vpis v sodni register: Okrožno sodišče v Ljubljani, matična štev.: 5025796000, osnovni kapital: 52.240.977,04 EUR, ID za DDV SI80267432

3. Report of the Management Board of Petrol d.d. about the operations of the subsidiary Geoplin d.o.o. in 2022 and the estimate of Geoplin d.o.o.'s operations in 2023. Resolution proposal: 3.1. The General Meeting has been briefed on the Report of the Management Board of Petrol d.d. about the operations of the subsidiary Geoplin d.o.o. in 2022 and the estimate of Geoplin d.o.o.'s operations in 2023. 4. Report of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Petrol d.d. about the action taken to be compensated for the damage resulting from the regulated energy commodity prices in 2022, the estimate of the Company's/Petrol Group's operations in 2023 and the measures concerning a potential business restructuring of the Company/Petrol Group as a result of the energy price regulation in 2023. Resolution proposal: 4.1. The General Meeting has been briefed on the Report of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Petrol d.d. about the action taken to be compensated for the damage resulting from the regulated energy commodity prices in 2022, the estimate of the Company's/Petrol Group's operations in 2023 and the measures concerning a potential business restructuring of the Company/Petrol Group as a result of the energy price regulation in 2023. ----------------- The resolution under item 1 is proposed by the Management Board, the resolution under item 2 by the shareholders SDH d.d. (SSH) and the Republic of Slovenia, whose stakes account for one twentieth of the share capital, in their request to supplement the agenda of 30 November 2022 after the notice convening the 35th General Meeting, and the resolutions under items 3 and 4 are proposed by the shareholders VIZIJA HOLDING, d.o.o. and VIZIJA HOLDING ENA, d.o.o., whose stakes account for one twentieth of the share capital, in their request to supplement the agenda of 29 December 2022 after the notice convening the 36th General Meeting. On 30 November 2022, the Company received a request from the shareholders SDH d.d. (SSH) and the Republic of Slovenia to extend the agenda by adding item 5 "Removal and election of a substitute member of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana" to the agenda published in the notice convening the 35th General Meeting on 24 November 2022. Due to an administrative error in the publishing of the request to supplement the agenda of the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, as a result of which the official publication was not made at the AJPES website, it will not be possible to discuss item 5 on the extended general meeting agenda (as published on 2 December 2022 at the websites of SEOnet and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana) at the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana on 27 December 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the Slovenian Companies Act (Official Gazette of the