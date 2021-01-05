Log in
PETROL D.D.

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
Petrol d d : Completion of a transaction to acquire a business interest

01/05/2021
Petrol d.d., Ljubljana is announcing that a transaction to acquire a 100-percent interest in the company E 3, d.o.o. was completed today with the selling company Elektro Primorska d.d. following the fulfilment of suspensive conditions.

Petrol d.d., Ljubljana intends to further develop the operations of E 3, d.o.o. while preserving existing jobs.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:25:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
