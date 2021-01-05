Petrol d d : Completion of a transaction to acquire a business interest

Petrol d.d., Ljubljana is announcing that a transaction to acquire a 100-percent interest in the company E 3, d.o.o. was completed today with the selling company Elektro Primorska d.d. following the fulfilment of suspensive conditions.
Petrol d.d., Ljubljana intends to further develop the operations of E 3, d.o.o. while preserving existing jobs.
