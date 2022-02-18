Petrol d d : Corporate governance policy of petrol d.d., ljubljana february 2022.pdf

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana tel.: 01 47 14 234 www.petrol.si Pursuant to the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code, the Management and Supervisory Boards of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana jointly developed and adopted the Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, Corporate Governance Policy on 23 November 2010, which was updated on 12 December 2013, 11 December 2014, 15 December 2016, 14 December 2017, 13 December 2018, 12 December 2019, and 28 January 2021; on 17 February 2022, a new updated version of the Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, Corporate Governance Policy, setting out the core orientations of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana governance, taking into account long-term company objectives, was adopted; within the legal and statutory provisions, the Boards commit to and publicly disclose the manner of management and supervision of the company. With this document, the Management and Supervisory Boards publicly disclose the manner of governance and supervision of the company during the adoption period until the amendment hereto. This document is available at the company's website; versions updated with current corporate governance orientations will also include the date of the last update. Content of the document: Core governance orientations Reference governance code Stakeholder groups, communication and cooperation strategy Means of informing controlled companies and shareholders of the Group's governance strategy and standards Policies on transactions between the company and its affiliates, including their management and supervisory board members Commitment to establish a system for determining conflicts of interest and independence of Management / Supervisory Board members Supervisory Board commitment to assess own performance Statement on committees set up within the Supervisory Board Definition of the governance system Company communication and information disclosure strategies Protection of company employee interests Final provisions 1. Core governance orientations Petrol group forms a corporate group with the controlling company, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, and controlled companies, joint ventures and affiliated companies in the countries of Central and South-Eastern Europe. The activities of the Group companies are dominated by the sale of petroleum products. Petrol's core development activity is the introduction of new energy activities; other activities are focused on trade, environment and other activities. The sustainable development of the Petrol Group is founded on respect for the natural environment and partnership with the wider society (more at www.petrol.si). Governance orientations are in line with the vision, mission, values and strategies set out in the company's business plans and other documents, which define the Petrol Group as a holder of quality, business excellence and sustainable development, with a significant impact on the wider community and all stakeholders. Entry in the court register: District Court in Ljubljana, registration number: 5025796000, nominal capital: EUR 52,240,977.04, ID for VAT SI80267432

Petrol d.d., Ljubljana governance bodies include the Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting. The company has a two-tier governance system, according to which it is managed by the Management Board, whose operations are supervised by the Supervisory Board. 2. Reference governance code The company complies with the Slovenian Corporate Governance Code, as a reference code, which was developed and adopted by the Ljubljanska borza, d.d., Ljubljana and the Slovenian Directors' Association on 9 December 2021. The Code is available at the Ljubljana Stock Exchange website http://www.ljse.si/in Slovenian and English. 3. Stakeholder groups, communication and cooperation strategy Petrol d.d., Ljubljana key stakeholders are employees, shareholders, analysts, customers, suppliers, creditors, local and wider communities, state authorities, the media and controlled companies. We establish and maintain trust and cooperation with all stakeholders upon ensuring a sustainable balanced consideration of all three building blocks of the sustainable orientation: economic, social and environmental. We also demonstrate our commitment to sustainable development with the Responsible Care® certificate. 3.1. Employees We demonstrate our care for our employees through a range of activities through which we enhance the company's values, build an organisational culture and maintain a stable organisational climate. We ensure good working conditions and safe workplaces, protect occupational health and support employee personal development. Motivated and committed employees provide a significant competitive advantage of the company and are a key success factor. We are aware that appropriate communication significantly contributes to a good working atmosphere and employee motivation; in this respect, the company ensures activities that enable creative cooperation and transfer of information to employees. We regularly inform our employees of market developments and the industries we control, business activities and events in the Petrol Group companies. Communication with employees is made in different ways and at different levels: At Petrol conferences, a wide base of employees become familiar with the company development strategy, objectives and operating results achieved in individual periods; the base of employees then transmits information to all employees; The participants at regular monthly or weekly meetings and colleges interactively inform employees about information in connection with their daily work; At extended management meetings and daily retail as well as wholesale meetings, the management discusses business operations with employees and forwards them other up-to-date information; Miscellaneous notices, news, internal regulations, internal competitions and invitations for employees and their family members are published at the internal website (intranet);

a wide base of employees become familiar with the company development strategy, objectives and operating results achieved in individual periods; the base of employees then transmits information to all employees; The participants at regular monthly or weekly meetings and colleges interactively inform employees about information in connection with their daily work;

interactively inform employees about information in connection with their daily work; At extended management meetings and daily retail as well as wholesale meetings , the management discusses business operations with employees and forwards them other up-to-date information;

Furthermore, information is communicated through the internal newspaper, notices on information displays and through electronic notification of information in connection with employee work,

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana tel.: 01 47 14 234 www.petrol.si Furthermore, information is communicated through the internal newspaper, notices on information displays and through electronic notification of information in connection with employee work,

and through of information in connection with employee work, The managers exchange views with employees and answer employee questions and initiatives within the context of the annual survey on organisational climate and employee satisfaction;

on organisational climate and employee satisfaction; At internal training programmes , employees become familiar with business processes, vision, strategy and objectives of the company, business systems and different tools for quality, more efficient and safe operations, good internal business practices and most successful examples. Employees actively participate and take initiatives,

, employees become familiar with business processes, vision, strategy and objectives of the company, business systems and different tools for quality, more efficient and safe operations, good internal business practices and most successful examples. Employees actively participate and take initiatives, Employees individually discuss their professional goals and development with managers within the context of regular annual interviews ;

; Communication with employees also takes place through employee representatives : works council, trade union, worker director. 3.2. Shareholders The company ensures a governance system that complies with the principle of equal treatment of shareholders and enables responsible exercise of shareholder rights. The key objective of the joint-stock company is to maximise the company's value in the long run and thus create value for shareholders in the long run upon considering the social and environmental aspects of operations. The company's capital policy is based on long-term shareholder return maximisation and is one of the most important development strategy objectives. We ensure a stable dividend policy with a balance between dividend yields and the use of free cash flow to finance the Petrol Group investment plans, which ensures long-term growth and value maximisation for shareholders. The company has established means of informing the public upon ensuring equal, timely and economical access to all relevant information to shareholders and the public alike. In this way, Petrol creates shareholder trust in the company. At Petrol, we comprehensively and regularly communicate with the existing and potential shareholders, both small and institutional investors, according to the method described. Forms of communication with shareholders: General meetings, including the organisation or participation in the organised collection of authorities to vote at the general meeting - when convening the general meeting, the skupscina@petrol.si e-mail address is available - meetings with potential investors at the company headquarters;

e-mail address is available - meetings with potential investors at the company headquarters; Company representatives' participation at investment conferences at home and abroad;

Individual meetings, telephone conversations and conferences with investors and analysts following the publication of periodic operating results and other important business events;

Press conferences at the time of the announcement of operating results and at other significant corporate and other events; Entry in the court register: District Court in Ljubljana, registration number: 5025796000, nominal capital: EUR 52,240,977.04, ID for VAT SI80267432

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana tel.: 01 47 14 234 www.petrol.si Communication with finance media;

SEOnet electronic notification system of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange;

Petrol specific e-mail address for investors: investor.relations@petrol.si

e-mail address for investors: Petrol website www.petrol.si with a separate section "for investors";

with a separate section "for investors"; Publication of Petrol newspaper and thus informing the interested public through this kind of medium. 3.3. Financial analysts Financial analysts represent one of the key groups of the expert financial public. With their expert contributions, they appear in different media and specialised information systems of leading financial information providers and thus affect public opinion. Publicly available analyses, forecasts and recommendations drawn up by specific financial institutions can significantly improve decision-making for buying or selling certain securities. A specific organisational unit is responsible to communicate with analysts; however, the members of the Management Board also attend all important meetings with financial analysts. 3.4. Customers At Petrol, we are aware that relationship with customers is a key lever of business success. However, we further upgrade the relationship with customers by ensuring the quality of products and services. The Petrol Group operations are based on enforcing quality standards, which reflect in a certified integrated quality system. We pursue our vision to provide a comprehensive range of energy products and services. Customers, satisfied with the level of services, attract new customers, and we can proudly say that we are one of the leading companies that set operating milestones and standards. Not only wholesale customers, who enjoy our particular attention, but each and every ultimate consumer becomes part of a large "Petrol family" that already includes virtually all residents in market areas in which we are present, as a result of the diverse offer and type of activities we are engaged in. There is no need to place particular emphasis on the fact that we provide customers with information about the quality of our fuels and the efficient use of energy through personal contacts of our qualified sales representatives as well as the media. 3.5. Suppliers In supplier selection, Petrol pursues mutual, correct and ongoing commercial partnership, and cooperates with reliable and esteemed business partners distinguished by a high corporate integrity and ethical business practices. In this respect, we are oriented towards reliable provision of quality goods and services at the appropriate price and under the relevant conditions. In communicating with suppliers, we introduce innovative processes using modern applications and technologies. This enables purchase channel rationalisation, higher quality and reliability of the entire supply chain. 3.6. Creditors In dealing with creditors, we strictly adhere to a series of principles, which increase creditors interest Entry in the court register: District Court in Ljubljana, registration number: 5025796000, nominal capital: EUR 52,240,977.04, ID for VAT SI80267432