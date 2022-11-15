Petrol d d : Financial calendar of Petrol d.d. for year 2023

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana
FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA
Schedule of Supervisory Board meetings, General Meetings of Shareholders, and public releases in 2023
Scheduled date
Subject
15
Feb - 16 Mar
Quiet period
SB meeting: Discussion of the Annual Report for 2022, proposal for the
16
Mar (Thu)
distributable profit allocation
|
17
Mar (Fri)
Publication of the Annual Report with auditor's opinion
|
Convening the General meeting to discuss the Annual Report for 2022 and
17
Mar (Fri)
the distributable profit allocation
19
Apr - 18 May
Quiet period
General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2022 and the
20
Apr (Thu)
distributable profit allocation
|
20
Apr (Thu)
Publication of General Meeting resolutions
|
18
May (Thu)
SB meeting: Discussion of three-month report on operations
|
19
May (Fri)
Publication of the three-month report on operations
26
Jul - 24 Aug
Quiet period
3 Aug (Thu)
Dividend record date
|
4 Aug (Fri)
Dividend payment
|
24
Aug (Thu)
SB meeting: Discussion of the six-month report on operations
|
25
Aug (Fri)
Publication of the six-month report on operations
11
Oct - 9 Nov
Quiet period
9 Nov (Thu)
SB meeting: Discussion of the nine-month report on operations
|
10
Nov (Fri)
Publication of the nine-month report on operations
15
Nov - 14 Dec
Quiet period
SB meeting: Discussion of business plan and key targets of the Petrol
14
Dec (Thu)
Group for 2024
|
15
Dec (Fri)
Publication of business plan and key targets of the Petrol Group for 2024
Quiet periods are the periods prior to the publications of business results when Petrol d.d., Ljubljana does not provide any information on business operations.
In addition to the scheduled publications, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana publishes all price sensitive information pursuant to the applicable legislation.
