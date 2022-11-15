Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
21.70 EUR   +2.36%
05:52aPetrol D D : Financial calendar of Petrol d.d. for year 2023
PU
05:52aPetrol D D : Financial Calendar of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for 2023
PU
11/11Petrol D D : The Petrol Group s operations significantly affected by the energy commodity price regulation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : Financial calendar of Petrol d.d. for year 2023

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana

tel.: 01 47 14 234 www.petrol.si

FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA

Schedule of Supervisory Board meetings, General Meetings of Shareholders, and public releases in 2023

Scheduled date

Subject

15

Feb - 16 Mar

Quiet period

SB meeting: Discussion of the Annual Report for 2022, proposal for the

16

Mar (Thu)

distributable profit allocation

17

Mar (Fri)

Publication of the Annual Report with auditor's opinion

Convening the General meeting to discuss the Annual Report for 2022 and

17

Mar (Fri)

the distributable profit allocation

19

Apr - 18 May

Quiet period

General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2022 and the

20

Apr (Thu)

distributable profit allocation

20

Apr (Thu)

Publication of General Meeting resolutions

18

May (Thu)

SB meeting: Discussion of three-month report on operations

19

May (Fri)

Publication of the three-month report on operations

26

Jul - 24 Aug

Quiet period

3 Aug (Thu)

Dividend record date

4 Aug (Fri)

Dividend payment

24

Aug (Thu)

SB meeting: Discussion of the six-month report on operations

25

Aug (Fri)

Publication of the six-month report on operations

11

Oct - 9 Nov

Quiet period

9 Nov (Thu)

SB meeting: Discussion of the nine-month report on operations

10

Nov (Fri)

Publication of the nine-month report on operations

15

Nov - 14 Dec

Quiet period

SB meeting: Discussion of business plan and key targets of the Petrol

14

Dec (Thu)

Group for 2024

15

Dec (Fri)

Publication of business plan and key targets of the Petrol Group for 2024

Quiet periods are the periods prior to the publications of business results when Petrol d.d., Ljubljana does not provide any information on business operations.

In addition to the scheduled publications, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana publishes all price sensitive information pursuant to the applicable legislation.

Vpis v sodni register: Okrožno sodišče v Ljubljani, matična štev.: 5025796000, osnovni kapital: 52.240.977,04 EUR, ID za DDV SI80267432

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROL D.D.
05:52aPetrol D D : Financial calendar of Petrol d.d. for year 2023
PU
05:52aPetrol D D : Financial Calendar of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for 2023
PU
11/11Petrol D D : The Petrol Group s operations significantly affected by the energy commodity ..
PU
11/04Petrol D D : Merger of Crodux derivati dva into Petrol successfully completed
PU
11/03Petrol D D : Merger of Crodux derivati dva d.o.o. into Petrol d.o.o. successfully complete..
PU
11/02PETROL D.D. : SPLIT: 20 of 1
FA
10/24Petrol D D : The Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana sets the date for the split of..
PU
10/22Petrol D D : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
10/21Petrol D D : EBRD granted revolving working capital facility to Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
10/06Petrol D D : Information about a meeting of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 297 M 5 475 M 5 475 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 892 M 922 M 922 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 215
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,70 €
Average target price 30,70 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Managers and Directors
Nada Drobne Popovic President-Management Board
Janez lak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alen Mihelcic Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Ravnikar Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Kaliterna Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.-14.57%922
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION86.22%469 280
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.13%207 497
BP PLC45.39%102 362
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.34%68 425
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION88.36%56 816