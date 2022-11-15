Petrol d d : Financial calendar of Petrol d.d. for year 2023

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana

FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA

Schedule of Supervisory Board meetings, General Meetings of Shareholders, and public releases in 2023

Scheduled date Subject 15 Feb - 16 Mar Quiet period SB meeting: Discussion of the Annual Report for 2022, proposal for the 16 Mar (Thu) distributable profit allocation 17 Mar (Fri) Publication of the Annual Report with auditor's opinion Convening the General meeting to discuss the Annual Report for 2022 and 17 Mar (Fri) the distributable profit allocation 19 Apr - 18 May Quiet period General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2022 and the 20 Apr (Thu) distributable profit allocation 20 Apr (Thu) Publication of General Meeting resolutions 18 May (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of three-month report on operations 19 May (Fri) Publication of the three-month report on operations 26 Jul - 24 Aug Quiet period 3 Aug (Thu) Dividend record date 4 Aug (Fri) Dividend payment 24 Aug (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of the six-month report on operations 25 Aug (Fri) Publication of the six-month report on operations 11 Oct - 9 Nov Quiet period 9 Nov (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of the nine-month report on operations 10 Nov (Fri) Publication of the nine-month report on operations 15 Nov - 14 Dec Quiet period SB meeting: Discussion of business plan and key targets of the Petrol 14 Dec (Thu) Group for 2024 15 Dec (Fri) Publication of business plan and key targets of the Petrol Group for 2024

Quiet periods are the periods prior to the publications of business results when Petrol d.d., Ljubljana does not provide any information on business operations.

In addition to the scheduled publications, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana publishes all price sensitive information pursuant to the applicable legislation.

