Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
20.50 EUR   +2.50%
05:38pPetrol D D : Financial calendar of petrol d.d., ljubljana for year 2023 changes 3.1.2023
PU
2022Petrol D D : Request to supplement the agenda 36th general meeting of petrol
PU
2022Petrol D D : Clean copy of the agenda of the 36th general meeting of shareholders 23.1.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : Financial calendar of petrol d.d., ljubljana for year 2023 changes 3.1.2023

01/03/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana

tel.: 01 47 14 234 www.petrol.si

FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA - change of 3 January 2023

Schedule of Supervisory Board meetings, General Meetings of Shareholders, and public announcements in 2023

Scheduled date

Subject

28

Dec 2022 - 22 Jan

2023

Quiet period

23

Jan (Mon)

General Meeting of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

23

Jan (Mon)

Publication of General Meeting resolutions

SB meeting: Discussion of the business plan and key targets of the Petrol

26

Jan (Thu)

Group for 2023

Publication of the business plan and key targets of the Petrol Group for

27

Jan (Fri)

2023

15

Feb - 16 Mar

Quiet period

17

Mar (Fri)

Publication of unaudited statements for 2022

SB meeting: Discussion of the Annual Report for 2022, proposal for the

13

Apr (Thu)

distributable profit allocation

14

Apr (Fri)

Publication of the Annual Report with auditor's opinion

Convening the General meeting to discuss the Annual Report for 2022 and

14

Apr (Fri)

the distributable profit allocation

19

Apr - 18 May

Quiet period

General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2022 and the

18

May (Thu)

distributable profit allocation

18

May (Thu)

Publication of General Meeting resolutions

18

May (Thu)

SB meeting: Discussion of three-month report on operations

19

May (Fri)

Publication of the three-month report on operations

26

Jul - 24 Aug

Quiet period

3 Aug (Thu)

Dividend record date

4 Aug (Fri)

Dividend payment

24

Aug (Thu)

SB meeting: Discussion of the six-month report on operations

25

Aug (Fri)

Publication of the six-month report on operations

11

Oct - 9 Nov

Quiet period

9 Nov (Thu)

SB meeting: Discussion of the nine-month report on operations

10

Nov (Fri)

Publication of the nine-month report on operations

15

Nov - 14 Dec

Quiet period

SB meeting: Discussion of business plan and key targets of the Petrol

14

Dec (Thu)

Group for 2024

15

Dec (Fri)

Publication of business plan and key targets of the Petrol Group for 2024

Quiet periods are the periods prior to the publication of business results when Petrol d.d., Ljubljana does not provide any information on business operations.

In addition to the scheduled publications, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana publishes all price sensitive information pursuant to the applicable legislation.

Vpis v sodni register: Okrožno sodišče v Ljubljani, matična štev.: 5025796000, osnovni kapital: 52.240.977,04 EUR, ID za DDV SI80267432

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 22:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PETROL D.D.
05:38pPetrol D D : Financial calendar of petrol d.d., ljubljana for year 2023 changes 3.1.2023
PU
2022Petrol D D : Request to supplement the agenda 36th general meeting of petrol
PU
2022Petrol D D : Clean copy of the agenda of the 36th general meeting of shareholders 23.1.202..
PU
2022Petrol D D : Response of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana to the statement made by the Croatian Mini..
PU
2022Petrol D D : Invitation and Agenda 23 January 2023
PU
2022Petrol D D : Registration-form
PU
2022Petrol D D : Authorisation-form
PU
2022Petrol D D : 36th General Meeting of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
2022Petrol D D : Discussion of agenda item 5 of the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Pe..
PU
2022Petrol D D : 35th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana – Counte..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 297 M 5 587 M 5 587 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 843 M 889 M 889 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 283
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,50 €
Average target price 30,70 €
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Managers and Directors
Nada Drobne Popovic President-Management Board
Janez lak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alen Mihelcic Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Ravnikar Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Kaliterna Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.2.50%876
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.00%454 248
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.13%197 750
BP PLC0.00%103 874
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.00%72 095
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%54 547