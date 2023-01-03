Petrol d d : Financial calendar of petrol d.d., ljubljana for year 2023 changes 3.1.2023

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana

FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA - change of 3 January 2023

Schedule of Supervisory Board meetings, General Meetings of Shareholders, and public announcements in 2023

Scheduled date Subject 28 Dec 2022 - 22 Jan 2023 Quiet period 23 Jan (Mon) General Meeting of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana 23 Jan (Mon) Publication of General Meeting resolutions SB meeting: Discussion of the business plan and key targets of the Petrol 26 Jan (Thu) Group for 2023 Publication of the business plan and key targets of the Petrol Group for 27 Jan (Fri) 2023 15 Feb - 16 Mar Quiet period 17 Mar (Fri) Publication of unaudited statements for 2022 SB meeting: Discussion of the Annual Report for 2022, proposal for the 13 Apr (Thu) distributable profit allocation 14 Apr (Fri) Publication of the Annual Report with auditor's opinion Convening the General meeting to discuss the Annual Report for 2022 and 14 Apr (Fri) the distributable profit allocation 19 Apr - 18 May Quiet period General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2022 and the 18 May (Thu) distributable profit allocation 18 May (Thu) Publication of General Meeting resolutions 18 May (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of three-month report on operations 19 May (Fri) Publication of the three-month report on operations 26 Jul - 24 Aug Quiet period 3 Aug (Thu) Dividend record date 4 Aug (Fri) Dividend payment 24 Aug (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of the six-month report on operations 25 Aug (Fri) Publication of the six-month report on operations 11 Oct - 9 Nov Quiet period 9 Nov (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of the nine-month report on operations 10 Nov (Fri) Publication of the nine-month report on operations 15 Nov - 14 Dec Quiet period SB meeting: Discussion of business plan and key targets of the Petrol 14 Dec (Thu) Group for 2024 15 Dec (Fri) Publication of business plan and key targets of the Petrol Group for 2024

Quiet periods are the periods prior to the publication of business results when Petrol d.d., Ljubljana does not provide any information on business operations.

In addition to the scheduled publications, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana publishes all price sensitive information pursuant to the applicable legislation.

