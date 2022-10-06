Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-05
372.00 EUR   +0.54%
01:22pPetrol D D : Information about a meeting of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
09/27Petrol D D : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
08/26Petrol D D : Report on the operations of the petrol group and petrol d.d., ljubljana in the first six months of 2022.pdf
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : Information about a meeting of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

10/06/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At today's 19th (extraordinary) meeting of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, the Management Board has familiarised the Supervisory Board members with the further preliminary findings from the independent business review and the legal review of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana, including the legal and financial effects of the reduced natural gas supplies from the Russian Federation and the increased natural gas purchases from alternative sources, and the effect thereof on Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana's need for additional liquid assets and capital until the end of 2022. The assumptions are based on various scenarios of gas price trends and halted supplies of gas from the Russian Federation, whereby none of the scenarios can be confirmed with sufficient certainty as of yet.

The management of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana continues to carry out all activities to ensure the uninterrupted supply to Slovenian customers.

The Supervisory and Management Boards of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana are committed to managing liquidity and business risks related to Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana with the purpose to ensure a reliable supply of natural gas and limit the potential negative effects on Petrol d.d., Ljubljana.

The adoption of concrete decisions regarding the capital increase in Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana and other related decisions, if any, is planned for October.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROL D.D.
01:22pPetrol D D : Information about a meeting of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljan..
PU
09/27Petrol D D : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
08/26Petrol D D : Report on the operations of the petrol group and petrol d.d., ljubljana in th..
PU
08/26Petrol D D : The Petrol Group s operations in the first half of 2022 marked by fuel price ..
PU
08/26Petrol d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/26Petrol D D : Articles of association 19.8.2022
PU
08/03PETROL D.D. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/21Petrol D D : S&P places Petrol d.d., Ljubljana on CreditWatch Negative in light of the neg..
PU
06/21Petrol D D : The effect of motor fuel price regulation on the Petrol Group s operations in..
PU
06/19Petrol D D : Response regarding the increased demand for fuel
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 297 M 5 222 M 5 222 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 761 M 747 M 750 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 215
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 372,00 €
Average target price 614,00 €
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
Managers and Directors
Nada Drobne Popovic President-Management Board
Janez lak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alen Mihelcic Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Ravnikar Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Kaliterna Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.-26.77%750
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION61.99%413 096
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.90%187 725
BP PLC39.24%95 684
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.86%68 915
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION68.12%53 642