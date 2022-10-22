Petrol d d : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana

At the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana ended on 21 October 2021, the shareholders, that is, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana holding a 74.34 percent ownership share, the Republic of Slovenia holding a 25.01 percent ownership share, and the other two minor shareholders, were informed inter alia about certain personnel changes in the management and supervisory bodies in Geoplin Group subsidiaries and the resignation of the manager of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana for personal reasons.

Matija Bitenc was appointed as new CEO of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana and Jože Bajuk as new Director of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana. Both are also members of the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana.

The General Meeting gave its preliminary consent to the conclusion of a loan agreement which will ensure liquidity and uninterrupted operations of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana.

The management of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana continues to carry out all activities to ensure the smooth supply to Slovenian natural gas customers.