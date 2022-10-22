Advanced search
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
392.00 EUR   +2.35%
04:10aPetrol D D : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
10/21Petrol D D : EBRD granted revolving working capital facility to Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
10/06Petrol D D : Information about a meeting of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
Petrol d d : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana

10/22/2022 | 04:10am EDT
At the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana ended on 21 October 2021, the shareholders, that is, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana holding a 74.34 percent ownership share, the Republic of Slovenia holding a 25.01 percent ownership share, and the other two minor shareholders, were informed inter alia about certain personnel changes in the management and supervisory bodies in Geoplin Group subsidiaries and the resignation of the manager of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana for personal reasons.

Matija Bitenc was appointed as new CEO of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana and Jože Bajuk as new Director of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana. Both are also members of the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana.

The General Meeting gave its preliminary consent to the conclusion of a loan agreement which will ensure liquidity and uninterrupted operations of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana.

The management of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana continues to carry out all activities to ensure the smooth supply to Slovenian natural gas customers.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 297 M 5 195 M 5 195 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 806 M 790 M 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 215
Free-Float 65,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 392,00 €
Average target price 614,00 €
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
Managers and Directors
Nada Drobne Popovic President-Management Board
Janez lak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alen Mihelcic Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Ravnikar Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Kaliterna Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.-22.83%790
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION73.00%441 186
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.59%189 862
BP PLC40.53%95 424
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.34%68 391
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION74.06%55 537