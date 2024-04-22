Javno

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana

Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana

tel.: 01 47 14 234 www.petrol.si

Conditions applying to participation in the General Meeting and the exercise of voting rights

Only those shareholders who have registered for the General Meeting personally or through proxy, and whose application has been received by the Management Board at least by the end of the fourth day prior to the General Meeting, that is, by 19 May 2024, inclusive, and who are registered in the Central Book-Entry Securities Register as at the end of day on 16 May 2024 ("record day"), shall be entitled to participate in the General Meeting and exercise their voting rights. If a broker who is not the ultimate beneficial owner is recorded in the Central Register as a shareholder, the shareholders can exercise their voting right based on proof referred to in the second paragraph of Article 235.č of the ZGD-1, showing who the ultimate beneficial owner is on the record date. The registration forms shall be sent by post to the following address: Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, Uprava družbe

za skupščino, Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana, so that the Management Board receives them by the end of the fourth day prior to the General Meeting date. Registrations sent through electronic media will not be valid. Only the registration forms containing original signatures of the shareholders and/or representatives or proxies will be deemed to be valid. The Company will also deem valid those registration forms which are received in the standard form via the Central Securities Clearing Corporation (KDD - Centralna klirinško depotna družba d.o.o.) and which are previously received by the Central Securities Clearing Corporation via the agent chain. The registration form is available on the Company's website and can be obtained free of charge at the Company's headquarters in

Ljubljana, Dunajska cesta 50 (information office) each workday from 10:00 to 13:00 from publishing the notice convening the General Meeting to the day of the General Meeting.

Each shareholder who is entitled to attend the General Meeting may authorise a proxy to register for participation on their behalf and to attend the General Meeting and exercise the shareholder's voting rights. Such authorisation shall be given in writing and submitted to the Company where it shall be kept. The form for registration, participation, and exercise of voting rights by proxy is available on the Company's website and can also be obtained free of charge at the Company headquarters in Ljubljana, Dunajska cesta 50 (information office), each workday from 10:00 to 13:00 from publishing the notice to convene the General Meeting to the day of the General Meeting. If the original of the registration form containing the signature of shareholder has been sent, it is enough to email the scanned authorisation form as an attachment to skupscina@petrol.si; the scanned authorisation form must contain the personal signature of a natural person, or, in the case of a legal entity, a personal signature of representative and a stamp/seal, if used. The Company is entitled to verify the identity of a shareholder or a person who submits the authorisation by e-mail, as well as the authenticity of their signatures. Shareholders are entitled to revoke the authorisation in the same manner as when submitting it, at any time before the day of the General Meeting.

A proxy may exercise or entrust the exercising of a voting right for shares that they do not hold solely if they have been granted written proxy authorisation to do so. A proxy shall keep the authorisation so as to ensure that it can be verified. Authorisation may be given to an individual proxy and be revoked at any time. A proxy is entitled to authorise persons not employed by them to exercise the proxy authorisation only if this is explicitly permitted in the authorisation. If, based on authorisation a proxy exercises a voting right on behalf of a shareholder, the proxy authorisation document shall be submitted to the Company where it shall be kept. A proxy shall call upon the relevant shareholder to provide them with instructions for exercising the voting right and shall stress that their potential failure to provide instructions for exercising the voting right shall result in the voting right being exercised under such proxy's own proposals, which shall be notified to the shareholder, except if it can be presumed that the shareholder would approve of their different decision if they were aware of the