Petrol d d : Proposed Dividend for Petrol d.d., Ljubljana Shareholders

Ljubljana, 17 March 2022 - At its 9th meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, discussed and endorsed the Annual Report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, for 2021.

Based on the results achieved in the financial year 2021, the adopted dividend policy, which pursues stable returns for owners, and the sound financial situation of the Company, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board will propose the General Meeting of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana that dividend for 2021 is paid in the amount of EUR 30.00 gross per share. This amount is set by taking into account the necessary investments, free cash flow, the Company's debt level, development plans, retained earnings from previous years, appropriate net debt-to-EBITDA ratio and the liquidity situation.