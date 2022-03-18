Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  03-16
502 EUR   +2.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : Proposed Dividend for Petrol d.d., Ljubljana Shareholders

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Ljubljana, 17 March 2022 - At its 9th meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, discussed and endorsed the Annual Report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, for 2021.

Based on the results achieved in the financial year 2021, the adopted dividend policy, which pursues stable returns for owners, and the sound financial situation of the Company, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board will propose the General Meeting of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana that dividend for 2021 is paid in the amount of EUR 30.00 gross per share. This amount is set by taking into account the necessary investments, free cash flow, the Company's debt level, development plans, retained earnings from previous years, appropriate net debt-to-EBITDA ratio and the liquidity situation.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
