Petrol d d : Report on the operations of the petrol group and petrol d.d., ljubljana in the first six months of 2022.pdf

Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first six months of 2022

the report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first six months of 2022 contains a fair presentation of significant transactions with related entities, which has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

the business report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first six months of 2022 gives a fair view of the development and results of the Company's operations and its financial position, including the description of material risks that Petrol d.d., Ljubljana and other consolidated companies are exposed to as a whole;

the financial report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first six months of 2022 has been drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU and gives a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position, financial performance and comprehensive income of the company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana and other consolidated companies as a whole;

Members of the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, which comprises Nada Drobne Popović, President of the Management Board, Matija Bitenc, Member of the Management Board, Jože Bajuk, Member of the Management Board, Jože Smolič, Member of the Management Board, and Zoran Gračner, Member of the Management Board/Worker Director, declare that to their best knowledge:

INTRODUCTORY NOTES

The report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol, d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska 50, in the first six months of 2022 has been published in accordance with the Market in Financial Instruments Act, the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules, Guidelines on Disclosure for Listed Companies and other relevant legislation.

The figures and explanation of the operations are based on unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Petrol Group and unaudited financial statements of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first six months of 2022 prepared in compliance with the Companies Act and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

Subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS on the basis of the full consolidation method, while jointly controlled entities and associates are included on the basis of the equity method.

In accordance with IFRS, investments in subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates are carried at historical cost in the separate financial statements.

The report on the operations in the first six months of 2022 has been published on the website of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (www.petrol.eu, www.petrol.si), and is available on demand at the registered office of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana, every working day between 8 am and 3 pm.

The Company's Supervisory Board discussed the report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first six months of 2022 at its meeting held on 25 August 2022.

Table 1: Profile of the parent company, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

Company name Petrol, slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Abbreviated company name Petrol d.d., Ljubljana Registered office Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana Telephone (01) 47 14 234 Website http://www.petrol.si, http://www.petrol.eu Activity code 47,301 Company registration number 5025796000 Tax number SI 80267432 Share capital EUR 52.24 million Number of shares 2,086,301 President of the Management board Nada Drobne Popović Members of the Management board Matija Bitenc, Jože Bajuk, Jože Smolič, Zoran Gračner (worker director) President of the Supervisory board Janez Žlak