Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
485.00 EUR   -1.22%
12:31aPETROL D D : Articles of association 19.8.2022
PU
08/03PETROL D.D. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/21PETROL D D : S&P places Petrol d.d., Ljubljana on CreditWatch Negative in light of the negative intervention on the motor fuel market (summary of announcement, Bloomberg, 20 July 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : Report on the operations of the petrol group and petrol d.d., ljubljana in the first six months of 2022.pdf

08/26/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

In the first six months of 2022

Companies Register entry: District Court of Ljubljana, Entry number: 1/05773/00, Registration number: 5025796000, Share capital: EUR 52,240,977.04 EUR, VAT ID SI80267432

2/87

Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first six months of 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTORY NOTES ................................................................................................................

5

The Petrol Group's key performance indicators...............................................................................

8

Strategic Orientation.......................................................................................................................

10

BUSINESS REPORT ......................................................................................................................

11

The Petrol Group's operations in the first six months of 2022 .......................................................

12

A. FUELS AND FUEL PRODUCTS ............................................................................................

25

B.

MERCHANDISE AND SERVICES .........................................................................................

26

C.

ENERGY AND SOLUTIONS ..................................................................................................

27

Energy solutions .....................................................................................................................

27

Heat systems ..........................................................................................................................

29

Natural gas distribution ...........................................................................................................

29

Energy products......................................................................................................................

30

Natural gas sales and trading.................................................................................................

30

Electricity sales and trading ....................................................................................................

30

Mobility....................................................................................................................................

30

Electricity generation ..............................................................................................................

32

Major corporate projects.................................................................................................................

33

Sustainable development ...............................................................................................................

34

Employees ..............................................................................................................................

35

Investments.............................................................................................................................

36

The quality management system............................................................................................

36

Social responsibility ................................................................................................................

38

Risk management...........................................................................................................................

38

Petrol's shares................................................................................................................................

42

General Meeting resolutions ..........................................................................................................

47

Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana....................................................................................

49

Strategy of the Petrol Group for the period 2021-2025.................................................................

49

Business plan for 2022...................................................................................................................

51

Events after the end of the accounting period ...............................................................................

53

FINANCIAL REPORT .....................................................................................................................

55

Financial performance of the Petrol Group and the company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana.....................

56

Notes to the financial statements ...................................................................................................

62

Notes to individual items in the financial statements .....................................................................

66

Appendix 1: Organisational structure of the Petrol Group .............................................................

87

Vpis v sodni register: Okrožno sodišče v Ljubljani, pod vložno štev. 1/05773/00, matična številka: 5025796000, osnovni kapital: 52.240.977,04 EUR, ID za DDV SI80267432

3/87

Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first six months of 2022

STATEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Members of the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, which comprises Nada Drobne Popović, President of the Management Board, Matija Bitenc, Member of the Management Board, Jože Bajuk, Member of the Management Board, Jože Smolič, Member of the Management Board, and Zoran Gračner, Member of the Management Board/Worker Director, declare that to their best knowledge:

  • the financial report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first six months of 2022 has been drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU and gives a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position, financial performance and comprehensive income of the company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana and other consolidated companies as a whole;
  • the business report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first six months of 2022 gives a fair view of the development and results of the Company's operations and its financial position, including the description of material risks that Petrol d.d., Ljubljana and other consolidated companies are exposed to as a whole;
  • the report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first six months of 2022 contains a fair presentation of significant transactions with related entities, which has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Nada Drobne Popović

Matija Bitenc

President of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Jože Bajuk

Jože Smolič

Member of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Zoran Gračner

Member of the Management Board and

Worker Director

Ljubljana, 18 August 2022

Companies Register entry: District Court of Ljubljana, Entry number: 1/05773/00, Registration number: 5025796000, Share capital: EUR 52,240,977.04 EUR, VAT ID SI80267432

4/87

Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first six months of 2022

INTRODUCTORY NOTES

The report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol, d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska 50, in the first six months of 2022 has been published in accordance with the Market in Financial Instruments Act, the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules, Guidelines on Disclosure for Listed Companies and other relevant legislation.

The figures and explanation of the operations are based on unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Petrol Group and unaudited financial statements of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first six months of 2022 prepared in compliance with the Companies Act and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

Subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS on the basis of the full consolidation method, while jointly controlled entities and associates are included on the basis of the equity method.

In accordance with IFRS, investments in subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates are carried at historical cost in the separate financial statements.

The report on the operations in the first six months of 2022 has been published on the website of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (www.petrol.eu, www.petrol.si), and is available on demand at the registered office of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana, every working day between 8 am and 3 pm.

The Company's Supervisory Board discussed the report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first six months of 2022 at its meeting held on 25 August 2022.

Table 1: Profile of the parent company, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

Company name

Petrol, slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana

Abbreviated company name

Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

Registered office

Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana

Telephone

(01) 47 14 234

Website

http://www.petrol.si, http://www.petrol.eu

Activity code

47,301

Company registration number

5025796000

Tax number

SI 80267432

Share capital

EUR 52.24 million

Number of shares

2,086,301

President of the Management board

Nada Drobne Popović

Members of the Management board

Matija Bitenc, Jože Bajuk, Jože Smolič, Zoran Gračner (worker director)

President of the Supervisory board

Janez Žlak

Companies Register entry: District Court of Ljubljana, Entry number: 1/05773/00, Registration number: 5025796000, Share capital: EUR 52,240,977.04 EUR, VAT ID SI80267432

5/87

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROL D.D.
12:31aPETROL D D : Articles of association 19.8.2022
PU
08/03PETROL D.D. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/21PETROL D D : S&P places Petrol d.d., Ljubljana on CreditWatch Negative in light of the neg..
PU
06/21PETROL D D : The effect of motor fuel price regulation on the Petrol Group s operations in..
PU
06/19PETROL D D : Response regarding the increased demand for fuel
PU
06/15PETROL D D : receives the European Quality Trademark (EQTM) for its latest Q Max family of..
PU
05/20PETROL D D : Report on the operations of the petrol group and petrol d.d., ljubljana in th..
PU
05/20PETROL D D : The Supervisory Board discusses the Petrol Group s business results in the fi..
PU
05/20Petrol d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12PETROL D D : With the official opening of the Ljubač wind farm, Petrol Group is conso..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 960 M 4 943 M 4 943 M
Net income 2021 119 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2021 504 M 502 M 502 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,77x
Yield 2021 5,91%
Capitalization 997 M 994 M 994 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 162
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 485,00 €
Average target price 614,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Managers and Directors
Nada Drobne Popovic President-Management Board
Janez lak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alen Mihelcic Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Ravnikar Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Kaliterna Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.-4.53%994
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION61.94%410 846
CHEVRON CORPORATION40.28%319 434
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.47%210 216
BP PLC39.02%100 321
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.10%69 882