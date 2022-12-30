Petrol d d : Request to supplement the agenda 36th general meeting of petrol

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska cesta 50

1000 LJUBLJANA

The proposers VIZIJA HOLDING, finančna družba, d.o.o., Dunajska cesta 156, Ljubljana, and VIZIJA HOLDING ENA, finančna družba, d.o.o., Dunajska cesta 156, Ljubljana ("the Proposers"), more specifically:

The proposer VIZIJA HOLDING, finančna družba, d.o.o., Dunajska cesta 156, Ljubljana as the holder of 1,482,780 shares of PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana ("the Company"), and

The proposer VIZIJA HOLDING ENA, finančna družba, d.o.o. as the holder of 1,350,700 shares of the Company,

together accounting for 6.79% of the Company's share capital;

pursuant to the provisions of the Slovenian Companies Act ("ZGD-1") and in relation to the notice convening the 36th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., which will be held at 12:00 on 23 January 2023, on the premises of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, the conference hall on Dunajska cesta 48, 1000 Ljubljana, hereby issue a

REQUEST TO SUPPLEMENT THE AGENDA

of the 36th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol, Slovenska energetska družba,

d.d., Ljubljana.

The stakes represented by the Proposers serve as a legitimate interest for filing a request to supplement the agenda.

The Proposers request that the agenda of the 36th General Meeting be supplemented with additional agenda items by adding new agenda items 3 and 4 after the current item 2. The new agenda items shall be:

3. Report of the Management Board of Petrol d.d. about the operations of the subsidiary Geoplin d.o.o. in 2022 and the estimate of Geoplin d.o.o.'s operations in 2023.

Resolution proposal: 3.1.

The General Meeting has been briefed on the Report of the Management Board of Petrol