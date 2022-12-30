Advanced search
Petrol d d : Request to supplement the agenda 36th general meeting of petrol

12/30/2022 | 02:35am EST
PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska cesta 50

1000 LJUBLJANA

The proposers VIZIJA HOLDING, finančna družba, d.o.o., Dunajska cesta 156, Ljubljana, and VIZIJA HOLDING ENA, finančna družba, d.o.o., Dunajska cesta 156, Ljubljana ("the Proposers"), more specifically:

  • The proposer VIZIJA HOLDING, finančna družba, d.o.o., Dunajska cesta 156, Ljubljana as the holder of 1,482,780 shares of PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana ("the Company"), and
  • The proposer VIZIJA HOLDING ENA, finančna družba, d.o.o. as the holder of 1,350,700 shares of the Company,

together accounting for 6.79% of the Company's share capital;

pursuant to the provisions of the Slovenian Companies Act ("ZGD-1") and in relation to the notice convening the 36th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., which will be held at 12:00 on 23 January 2023, on the premises of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, the conference hall on Dunajska cesta 48, 1000 Ljubljana, hereby issue a

REQUEST TO SUPPLEMENT THE AGENDA

of the 36th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol, Slovenska energetska družba,

d.d., Ljubljana.

The stakes represented by the Proposers serve as a legitimate interest for filing a request to supplement the agenda.

The Proposers request that the agenda of the 36th General Meeting be supplemented with additional agenda items by adding new agenda items 3 and 4 after the current item 2. The new agenda items shall be:

3. Report of the Management Board of Petrol d.d. about the operations of the subsidiary Geoplin d.o.o. in 2022 and the estimate of Geoplin d.o.o.'s operations in 2023.

Resolution proposal: 3.1.

The General Meeting has been briefed on the Report of the Management Board of Petrol

  1. about the operations of the subsidiary Geoplin d.o.o. in 2022 and the estimate of Geoplin d.o.o.'s operations in 2023.
    4. Report of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Petrol d.d. about the action taken to be compensated for the damage resulting from the regulated energy commodity prices in 2022, the estimate of the Company's/Petrol Group's operations in 2023 and the measures concerning a potential business restructuring of the Company/Petrol Group as a result of the energy price regulation in 2023.

Resolution proposal: 4.1.

The General Meeting has been briefed on the Report of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Petrol d.d. about the action taken to be compensated for the damage resulting from the regulated energy commodity prices in 2022, the estimate of the Company's/Petrol Group's operations in 2023 and the measures concerning a potential business restructuring of the Company/Petrol Group as a result of the energy price regulation in 2023.

Substantiation for item 3:

The Petrol Group's operations are also significantly affected by the operations of its subsidiary Geoplin d.o.o., Ljubljana, in which Petrol d.d., Ljubljana holds a 74.34 percent ownership share.

At the 35th General Meeting of Petrol, the Management Board reported that in 2022 Geoplin's operations were strongly affected by halted natural gas supplies by Gazprom as a result of which the company suffered damage in the amount of EUR 117 million. At the General Meeting, the Management Board did not provide an estimate of Geoplin d.o.o.'s operations for 2022, which also has a significant effect on the Petrol Group's result for 2022. In the light of the current situation, the shareholders must also be familiarised with the estimate of operations in 2023.

Substantiation for item 4:

At the 35th General Meeting of Petrol, the Management Board reported that due to the regulation of gas, electricity and energy commodity prices, the Company/Petrol Group suffered damage in the amount of EUR 210 million. In response to this, the Management Board announced at the General Meeting that it would take action in order to be compensated for the damage.

At the same General Meeting, the Management Board reported that if no appropriate compensation for the damage is received, the total negative effect of the regulated energy commodity prices is expected to amount to EUR 248.1 million in 2023, which will have a significant negative effect on the operations of the Company/Petrol Group in 2023 and subsequent years.

Given that the regulation of gas, electricity and petroleum product prices is significantly affecting the operations of the Company/Petrol Group, the shareholders must be familiarised with the situation and the estimate of operations in 2023 and the measures for potential business restructuring of the Company/Petrol Group.

Ljubljana, 29 December 2022

VIZIJA HOLDING, d.o.o.

VIZIJA HOLDING ENA, d.o.o.

Director Dari Južna

Director Dari Južna

Disclaimer

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
