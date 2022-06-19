Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
498.00 EUR   -0.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : Response regarding the increased demand for fuel

06/19/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Dear all,

In recent days, motor fuel demand has strongly increased at all our service stations in Slovenia and substantially exceeded the daily averages of many years.

Despite having increased supply to service stations from all available storage facilities, individual service stations are occasionally facing fuel shortages because of the extreme demand and logistic limitations.

We are making every effort to supply fuel to all service stations as soon as possible.

At Petrol, we have enough fuel in stock and there is no need to worry about fuel running out.

All Petrol's service stations are open as per usual working hours available here.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding during this time.

Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 17:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROL D.D.
01:24pPETROL D D : Response regarding the increased demand for fuel
PU
05/20PETROL D D : Report on the operations of the petrol group and petrol d.d., ljubljana in th..
PU
05/20PETROL D D : The Supervisory Board discusses the Petrol Group s business results in the fi..
PU
05/20Petrol d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12PETROL D D : With the official opening of the Ljubač wind farm, Petrol Group is conso..
PU
04/22PETROL D D : Annual report Petrol 2021
PU
04/21PETROL D D : Resolutions of 34th general meeting of petrol d.d., ljubljana 21.4.2022.pdf
PU
04/21PETROL D D : The 34th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana adopts a r..
PU
03/18PETROL D D : Invitation 21. 4. 2022.pdf
PU
03/18PETROL D D : 34th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 297 M 5 543 M 5 543 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 376 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 1 024 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 162
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 498,00 €
Average target price 614,00 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Managers and Directors
Toma Berlocnik President-Management Board
Nada Drobne Popovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoran Gracner Member-Supervisory Board
Igo Gruden Member-Supervisory Board
Sao Berger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.-1.97%1 071
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.74%362 841
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.44%291 539
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.37%210 793
BP PLC15.28%88 703
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.58%69 991