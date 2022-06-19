Petrol d d : Response regarding the increased demand for fuel

Dear all,

In recent days, motor fuel demand has strongly increased at all our service stations in Slovenia and substantially exceeded the daily averages of many years.

Despite having increased supply to service stations from all available storage facilities, individual service stations are occasionally facing fuel shortages because of the extreme demand and logistic limitations.

We are making every effort to supply fuel to all service stations as soon as possible.

At Petrol, we have enough fuel in stock and there is no need to worry about fuel running out.

All Petrol's service stations are open as per usual working hours available here.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding during this time.

Petrol d.d., Ljubljana