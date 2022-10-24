Petrol d d : The Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana sets the date for the split of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (PETG) shares

Based on resolutions 6.1-6.5 adopted at the 34th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana will implement a corporate action, splitting the PETG no-par value share. 1 PETG share will be split into 20 PETG shares, meaning that the total number of PETG shares will increase to 41,726,020 from the current 2,086,301, whereas the share capital of EUR 52,240,977.04 will remain the same.

The corporate action will be implemented on the accounts of those holders of PETG shares who will be holders of such shares in the central register on the information system closing on 28 October 2022. The corporate action will be executed on 1 November 2022 which is public holiday; therefore, trading will not take place on that day. 26 October 2022 will be the last day when PETG share trading and trades settlement will be conducted entirely the same as before. On 27 and 28 October 2022, PETG shares will be traded without any change, but all trades concluded during these two days will be settled by taking into consideration the split ratio. This means that the publicly presented price, orders and trades will be the same, yet trades will not be settled as concluded and publicly presented - the price per share and the quantity of shares will be automatically adjusted in line with the 1:20 share split ratio. This will not affect the economic content of the concluded trades in any way because the same share in the issuer's equity will be exchanged at the same purchase price. From 2 November 2022, inclusive, trading and settlement of trades will be conducted under a new regime, meaning that the volume of shares on the market will increase to 41,726,020, and their price will decrease, that is, it will be divided by 20. Ljubljana Stock Exchange will delete all orders entered prior to that date, meaning that the order book for PETG shares will be empty at the beginning of the trading day on 2 November 2022.

The PETG share split will be performed automatically for the holders of shares via KDD d.o.o. in the central securities registry. Holders of PETG shares will not need to pay anything for the shares obtained based on the PETG share split. The PETG share split costs will not be charged to the holders of PETG shares. The share split itself has no tax implications, since this is a corporate action where the asset value in the form of PETG shares does not change.