Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
392.00 EUR   +2.35%
02:30aPetrol D D : The Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana sets the date for the split of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (PETG) shares
PU
10/22Petrol D D : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
10/21Petrol D D : EBRD granted revolving working capital facility to Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : The Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana sets the date for the split of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (PETG) shares

10/24/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Based on resolutions 6.1-6.5 adopted at the 34th General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana will implement a corporate action, splitting the PETG no-par value share. 1 PETG share will be split into 20 PETG shares, meaning that the total number of PETG shares will increase to 41,726,020 from the current 2,086,301, whereas the share capital of EUR 52,240,977.04 will remain the same.

The corporate action will be implemented on the accounts of those holders of PETG shares who will be holders of such shares in the central register on the information system closing on 28 October 2022. The corporate action will be executed on 1 November 2022 which is public holiday; therefore, trading will not take place on that day. 26 October 2022 will be the last day when PETG share trading and trades settlement will be conducted entirely the same as before. On 27 and 28 October 2022, PETG shares will be traded without any change, but all trades concluded during these two days will be settled by taking into consideration the split ratio. This means that the publicly presented price, orders and trades will be the same, yet trades will not be settled as concluded and publicly presented - the price per share and the quantity of shares will be automatically adjusted in line with the 1:20 share split ratio. This will not affect the economic content of the concluded trades in any way because the same share in the issuer's equity will be exchanged at the same purchase price. From 2 November 2022, inclusive, trading and settlement of trades will be conducted under a new regime, meaning that the volume of shares on the market will increase to 41,726,020, and their price will decrease, that is, it will be divided by 20. Ljubljana Stock Exchange will delete all orders entered prior to that date, meaning that the order book for PETG shares will be empty at the beginning of the trading day on 2 November 2022.

The PETG share split will be performed automatically for the holders of shares via KDD d.o.o. in the central securities registry. Holders of PETG shares will not need to pay anything for the shares obtained based on the PETG share split. The PETG share split costs will not be charged to the holders of PETG shares. The share split itself has no tax implications, since this is a corporate action where the asset value in the form of PETG shares does not change.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROL D.D.
02:30aPetrol D D : The Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana sets the date for the split of..
PU
10/22Petrol D D : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
10/21Petrol D D : EBRD granted revolving working capital facility to Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
10/06Petrol D D : Information about a meeting of the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljan..
PU
09/27Petrol D D : Information about the General Meeting of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana
PU
08/26Petrol D D : Report on the operations of the petrol group and petrol d.d., ljubljana in th..
PU
08/26Petrol D D : The Petrol Group s operations in the first half of 2022 marked by fuel price ..
PU
08/26Petrol d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/26Petrol D D : Articles of association 19.8.2022
PU
08/03PETROL D.D. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 297 M 5 195 M 5 195 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 806 M 790 M 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 215
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 392,00 €
Average target price 614,00 €
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
Managers and Directors
Nada Drobne Popovic President-Management Board
Janez lak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alen Mihelcic Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Ravnikar Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Kaliterna Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.-22.83%790
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION73.00%441 186
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.37%189 862
BP PLC40.53%95 424
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.68%68 391
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION74.06%55 537