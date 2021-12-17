Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : The Supervisory Board Endorses the Business Plan for 2022

12/17/2021 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ljubljana, 16 December 2021 - At its 7th meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana discussed and endorsed the Petrol Group's Business Plan for 2022.

The Petrol Group assumes that in 2022 the coronavirus pandemic containment measures will not restrict mobility anymore and that consumer behaviour will return to the previous state once the recovered-vaccinated-tested rule is no longer in effect. The main risk underlying the achievement of the set plan in 2022 is the negative impact of the energy crisis on inflation and, consequently, on the growth of living expenses and the management of higher operating costs.

President of the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, Nada Drobne Popović, said: "The year 2021 has been marked by a stable economic growth in all markets where the Petrol Group operates, but the same year has also been marked by surging prices of energy products and the related reimposed government regulation of the prices of certain petroleum products in Slovenia and in Croatia - the Petrol Group's main sales markets. Our plan for 2022 is optimistic and it corresponds to the ambitious targets set by the Petrol Group in its strategy by 2025 where we have committed ourselves to making a transition to green energy. We assume that the growth of energy product prices will settle down in 2022 and that governments will adopt various measures to promote economic activity and consumption level. We will earmark up to EUR 100 million for further development in 2022, of which more than a half for energy transition projects."

The Petrol Group plans for its adjusted gross profit to exceed EUR 640 million in 2022; its EBITDA is planned to amount to EUR 298 million and the net profit to EUR 158 million. Our plan is to increase sales of petroleum products by 21% and sell merchandise in the amount of EUR 532 million along with 162 thousand tons of liquefied petroleum gas and 24 TWh of natural gas in 2022.

Furthermore, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana notifies the interest public that the Supervisory Board Members Janez Žlak, Borut Vrviščar, Alenka Urnaut Ropoša, Aleksander Zupančič, Mario Selecky, Mladen Kaliterna, Marko Šavli, Alen Mihelčič and Robert Ravnikar have signed a special statement in which they have indicated whether they meet each independence criterion, such as provided in Appendix B of the Slovenian Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies. On the basis of the disclosures in the statements of all Supervisory Board Members and the additional clarification provided by the Members, the Supervisory Board has concluded that the disclosure of potential conflicts of interest are not of such nature which could compromise the impartial and objective performance of tasks and decision taking on part of any Supervisory Board Member.

The statements will be published on the Company's website.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROL D.D.
02:29aPETROL D D : The petrol group s business plan and key targets for 2022 summary.pdf
PU
12/03PETROL AND SUPERNOVA FORM A STRATEGI : the first multi-standard ev charging infrastructure..
PU
12/02PETROL D D : In the month of giving, Petrol gave away a Ford EcoSport Active
PU
11/23PETROL D D : Financial calendar of petrol d.d. for year 2022.pdf
PU
11/19PETROL D D : Report on the operations of the petrol group and petrol d.d., ljubljana in th..
PU
11/19PETROL D D : The Supervisory Board Discusses the Report on the Operations of the Petrol Gr..
PU
11/19Petrol d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/18PETROL D D : Awards received for Best Annual and Best Sustainability Report for 2020
PU
10/06PETROL D D : The Petrol Group closes Crodux Derivati Dva d.o.o. acquisition to consolidate..
PU
09/20PETROL D D : and partners present Luče, the first self-sufficient energy community in..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 920 M 4 444 M 4 444 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 493 M 558 M 558 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,96%
Capitalization 972 M 1 099 M 1 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 5 057
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 473,00 €
Average target price 538,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Managers and Directors
Toma Berlocnik President-Management Board
Nada Drobne Popovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoran Gracner Member-Supervisory Board
Igo Gruden Member-Supervisory Board
Sao Berger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.45.54%1 099
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.88%259 391
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.12%222 763
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.54%197 437
BP PLC29.87%85 800
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.63%74 281