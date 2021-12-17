Petrol d d : The Supervisory Board Endorses the Business Plan for 2022

Ljubljana, 16 December 2021 - At its 7th meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana discussed and endorsed the Petrol Group's Business Plan for 2022.

The Petrol Group assumes that in 2022 the coronavirus pandemic containment measures will not restrict mobility anymore and that consumer behaviour will return to the previous state once the recovered-vaccinated-tested rule is no longer in effect. The main risk underlying the achievement of the set plan in 2022 is the negative impact of the energy crisis on inflation and, consequently, on the growth of living expenses and the management of higher operating costs.

President of the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, Nada Drobne Popović, said: "The year 2021 has been marked by a stable economic growth in all markets where the Petrol Group operates, but the same year has also been marked by surging prices of energy products and the related reimposed government regulation of the prices of certain petroleum products in Slovenia and in Croatia - the Petrol Group's main sales markets. Our plan for 2022 is optimistic and it corresponds to the ambitious targets set by the Petrol Group in its strategy by 2025 where we have committed ourselves to making a transition to green energy. We assume that the growth of energy product prices will settle down in 2022 and that governments will adopt various measures to promote economic activity and consumption level. We will earmark up to EUR 100 million for further development in 2022, of which more than a half for energy transition projects."

The Petrol Group plans for its adjusted gross profit to exceed EUR 640 million in 2022; its EBITDA is planned to amount to EUR 298 million and the net profit to EUR 158 million. Our plan is to increase sales of petroleum products by 21% and sell merchandise in the amount of EUR 532 million along with 162 thousand tons of liquefied petroleum gas and 24 TWh of natural gas in 2022.

Furthermore, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana notifies the interest public that the Supervisory Board Members Janez Žlak, Borut Vrviščar, Alenka Urnaut Ropoša, Aleksander Zupančič, Mario Selecky, Mladen Kaliterna, Marko Šavli, Alen Mihelčič and Robert Ravnikar have signed a special statement in which they have indicated whether they meet each independence criterion, such as provided in Appendix B of the Slovenian Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies. On the basis of the disclosures in the statements of all Supervisory Board Members and the additional clarification provided by the Members, the Supervisory Board has concluded that the disclosure of potential conflicts of interest are not of such nature which could compromise the impartial and objective performance of tasks and decision taking on part of any Supervisory Board Member.

The statements will be published on the Company's website.