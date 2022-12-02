Petrol d d : Updated financial calendar for the year 2022

The Petrol Group still operates under unstable conditions of the energy crisis and state interventions to mitigate its effects on the population and economy. Due to the limitation of the prices of motor fuels and other energy commodities (electricity and natural gas) in Slovenia and Croatia in 2022, the situation regarding compensation for the economic loss and the lost profit of the Petrol Group is still not entirely clear and this has affected the preparation of the estimate of the Petrol Group's business results until the end of 2022 and the Business Plan of the Petrol Group for 2023. Due to the aforementioned circumstances, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana will not be able to adopt the Business Plan for 2023 in line with the published Financial Calendar for 2022; the adoption will be postponed until January 2023. For these reasons, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana has adopted changes and amendments of the Financial Calendar for 2022.

The updated financial calendar for the year 2022 is available in the attached document.