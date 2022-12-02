Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Slovenia
  Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  Petrol d.d.
  News
  Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
20.50 EUR   -1.44%
05:14aPetrol D D : Updated financial calendar for the year 2023
PU
05:14aPetrol D D : Updated financial calendar for the year 2022
PU
11/30Petrol D D : Change in the total number of voting shares of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (PETG)
PU
Petrol d d : Updated financial calendar for the year 2023

12/02/2022 | 05:14am EST
The Petrol Group still operates under unstable conditions of the energy crisis and state interventions to mitigate its effects on the population and economy. Due to the limitation of the prices of motor fuels and other energy commodities (electricity and natural gas) in Slovenia and Croatia in 2022, the situation regarding compensation for the economic loss and the lost profit of the Petrol Group is still not entirely clear and this has affected the preparation of the estimate of the Petrol Group's business results until the end of 2022 and the Business Plan of the Petrol Group for 2023. Due to the aforementioned circumstances, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana will not be able to adopt the Business Plan for 2023 in line with the published Financial Calendar for 2022; the adoption will be postponed until January 2023, which will also affect some of the other already scheduled events in 2023. For these reasons, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana has adopted changes and amendments of the Financial Calendar for 2023.

The updated financial calendar for the year 2023 is available in the attached document.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 297 M 5 463 M 5 463 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 843 M 869 M 869 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 215
Free-Float 37,4%
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,50 €
Average target price 30,70 €
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Managers and Directors
Nada Drobne Popovic President-Management Board
Janez lak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alen Mihelcic Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Ravnikar Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Kaliterna Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROL D.D.-19.29%869
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION81.96%458 531
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.34%213 029
BP PLC48.09%107 337
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.10%72 551
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION87.89%57 088