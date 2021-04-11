Petrol d d : Financial calendar of petrol d.d. for year 2021 changes dated 11 april 2021

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana
FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA - changes dated 11 April 2021
Schedule of Supervisory Board meetings, Shareholders meetings and public announcements in 2021
Scheduled date
Subject
SB meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2020, distribution of
18
Mar (Thu)
accumulated profit
19
Mar (Fri)
Publication of Annual Report for 2020, including auditor's statement
Convocation of the General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2020,
19
Mar (Fri)
distribution of accumulated profit
21
Apr - 21 May 2021
Quiet period
General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2020, distribution of
22
Apr (Thu)
accumulated profit
22
Apr (Thu)
Publication of General Meeting resolutions
22
Apr (Thu)
SB meeting: Constitutive meeting
20
May (Thu)
SB meeting: Discussion of 3-month report on operations
21
May (Fri)
Publication of 3-month report on operations
27
Jul - 27 Aug 2021
Quiet period
Date of record in the register of shareholders, to establish entitlement for
5 Aug (Thu)
dividends
6 Aug (Fri)
Dividends pay out
26
Aug (Thu)
SB meeting: Discussion of 6-month report on operations
27
Aug (Fri)
Publication of 6-month report on operations
20
Oct - 17 Dec 2021
Quiet period
18
Nov (Thu)
SB meeting: Discussion of 9-month report on operations
19
Nov (Fri)
Publication of 9-month report on operations
SB meeting: Discussion of plan and business policy of the Petrol Group for
16
Dec (Thu)
2022
17
Dec (Fri)
Publication of plan and business policy of the Petrol Group for 2022
Quiet periods are periods prior to the publication of the business result when Petrol d.d., Ljubljana does not provide any information on business operations with the exception of the 9-month report on operations published on 19 November 2021.
In addition to the scheduled publications, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana also publishes all price sensitive information, as laid down in the applicable legislation.
