Petrol d d : Financial calendar of petrol d.d. for year 2021 changes dated 11 april 2021

FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF PETROL D.D., LJUBLJANA - changes dated 11 April 2021

Schedule of Supervisory Board meetings, Shareholders meetings and public announcements in 2021

Scheduled date Subject SB meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2020, distribution of 18 Mar (Thu) accumulated profit 19 Mar (Fri) Publication of Annual Report for 2020, including auditor's statement Convocation of the General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2020, 19 Mar (Fri) distribution of accumulated profit 21 Apr - 21 May 2021 Quiet period General Meeting: Discussion of Annual Report for 2020, distribution of 22 Apr (Thu) accumulated profit 22 Apr (Thu) Publication of General Meeting resolutions 22 Apr (Thu) SB meeting: Constitutive meeting 20 May (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of 3-month report on operations 21 May (Fri) Publication of 3-month report on operations 27 Jul - 27 Aug 2021 Quiet period Date of record in the register of shareholders, to establish entitlement for 5 Aug (Thu) dividends 6 Aug (Fri) Dividends pay out 26 Aug (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of 6-month report on operations 27 Aug (Fri) Publication of 6-month report on operations 20 Oct - 17 Dec 2021 Quiet period 18 Nov (Thu) SB meeting: Discussion of 9-month report on operations 19 Nov (Fri) Publication of 9-month report on operations SB meeting: Discussion of plan and business policy of the Petrol Group for 16 Dec (Thu) 2022 17 Dec (Fri) Publication of plan and business policy of the Petrol Group for 2022

Quiet periods are periods prior to the publication of the business result when Petrol d.d., Ljubljana does not provide any information on business operations with the exception of the 9-month report on operations published on 19 November 2021.

In addition to the scheduled publications, Petrol d.d., Ljubljana also publishes all price sensitive information, as laid down in the applicable legislation.

