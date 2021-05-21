Log in
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
Petrol d d : Report on the operations of the petrol group and the company petrol d.d., ljubljana in the first three months of 2021.pdf

05/21/2021 | 02:23am EDT
Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

In the first three months of 2021

Companies Register entry: District Court of Ljubljana, Entry number: 1/05773/00, Registration number: 5025796000, Share capital: EUR 52,240,977.04 EUR, VAT ID SI80267432

Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first three months of 2021

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTORY NOTES .....................................................................................................

5

The Petrol Group's significant performance indicators .......................................................

8

Strategic Orientation .........................................................................................................

10

BUSINESS REPORT ...........................................................................................................

11

The Petrol Group's operations in the first three months of 2021........................................

12

A. SALES.....................................................................................................................

20

Sales of petroleum products..........................................................................................

20

Sales of merchandise....................................................................................................

20

Sales of services ...........................................................................................................

20

Sales of liquefied petroleum gas....................................................................................

21

Sales of natural gas.......................................................................................................

21

Electricity sales and trading...........................................................................................

21

B. ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS .......................................................

22

Sustainable development..................................................................................................

25

Employees ....................................................................................................................

25

Investments...................................................................................................................

26

The quality management system...................................................................................

26

Social responsibility.......................................................................................................

27

Risk management.............................................................................................................

28

Petrol's shares ..................................................................................................................

31

Contingent increase in share capital .................................................................................

34

Dividends..........................................................................................................................

34

Own shares ......................................................................................................................

34

Regular participation at investors' conferences and external communication ....................

34

Credit rating ......................................................................................................................

34

Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana .......................................................................

35

Strategy of the Petrol Group for the period 2021 - 2025 ...................................................

35

Business plan for 2021 .....................................................................................................

37

Events after the end of the accounting period ...................................................................

39

FINANCIAL REPORT...........................................................................................................

40

Financial performance of the Petrol Group and the company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana ..........

41

Notes to the financial statements ......................................................................................

47

Notes to individual items in the financial statements .........................................................

49

APPENDIX 1: ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE OF THE PETROL GROUP .....................

73

Companies Register entry: District Court of Ljubljana, Entry number: 1/05773/00, Registration number: 5025796000, Share capital: EUR 52,240,977.04 EUR, VAT ID SI80267432

Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first three months of 2021

STATEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Members of the Management Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, which comprises Nada Drobne Popović, President of the Management Board, Matija Bitenc, Member of the Management Board, Jože Bajuk, Member of the Management Board, Jože Smolič, Member of the Management Board, and Zoran Gračner, Member of the Management Board/Worker Director, declare that to their best knowledge:

  • the financial report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first three months of 2021 has been drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU and gives a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position, financial performance and comprehensive income of the company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana and other consolidated companies as a whole;
  • the business report of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first three months of 2021 gives a fair view of the development and results of the Company's operations and its financial position, including the description of material risks that the company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana and other consolidated companies are exposed to as a whole;
  • the report of the Petrol Group and the company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first three months of 2021 contains a fair presentation of significant transactions with related entities, which has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Nada Drobne Popović

Matija Bitenc

President of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Jože Bajuk

Jože Smolič

Member of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Zoran Gračner

Member of the Management Board and Worker

Director

Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first three months of 2021

INTRODUCTORY NOTES

The report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol, d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska 50, in the first three months of 2021 has been published in accordance with the Market in Financial Instruments Act, the Ljubljana Stock Exchange Rules, Guidelines on Disclosure for Listed Companies and other relevant legislation.

The figures and explanation of the operations are based on unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Petrol Group and unaudited financial statements of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana for the first three months of 2021 prepared in compliance with the Companies Act and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

Subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS on the basis of the full consolidation method, while jointly controlled entities and associates are included on the basis of the equity method.

In accordance with IFRS, investments in subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates are carried at historical cost in the separate financial statements.

The report on the operations in the first three months of 2021 has been published on the website of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana (www.petrol.eu, www.petrol.si), and is available on demand at the registered office of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana, every working day between 8 am and 3 pm.

The Company's Supervisory Board discussed the report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first three months of 2021 at its meeting held on 20 May 2021.

Table 1: Profile of the parent company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

Company name

Petrol, slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana

Abbreviated company name

Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

Registered office

Dunajska cesta 50, 1000 Ljubljana

Telephone

(01) 47 14 234

Website

http://www.petrol.si, http://www.petrol.eu

Activity code

47.301

Company registration number

5025796000

Tax number

SI 80267432

Share capital

EUR million 52.24

Number of shares

2,086,301

President of the Management board

Nada Drobne Popović

Members of the Management board

Matija Bitenc, Jože Bajuk, Jože Smolič, Zoran Gračner (worker director)

President of the Supervisory board

Sašo Berger until 10 April 2021, Janez Žlak from 22 April 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
