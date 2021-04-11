Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ljubljana Stock Exchange  >  Petrol d.d.    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : Second updated financial calendar for the year 2021

04/11/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana hereby publishes amendment to the Company's Financial Calendar for 2021, which were made solely to include change of date of constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board and to include the quiet periods in 2021.

The updated financial calendar for the year 2021 is available in the attached document.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 20:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROL D.D.
04:15pPETROL D D  : Financial calendar of petrol d.d. for year 2021 changes dated 11 a..
PU
04:15pPETROL D D  : Second updated financial calendar for the year 2021
PU
04/02PETROL D D  : Request to amend the agenda
PU
04/02PETROL D D  : Clean copy of the agenda
PU
04/02PETROL D D  : 33rd General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana &nd..
PU
03/26PETROL D D  : The Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana receives a resigna..
PU
03/19PETROL D D  : Statement of Conformity with the Corporate Governance Code for 202..
PU
03/19PETROL D D  : Proposed Dividend for Petrol d.d., Ljubljana Shareholders
PU
03/18PETROL D D  : Invitation 22.4.2021
PU
03/18PETROL D D  : 33rd General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 833 M 4 561 M 4 561 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 256 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 785 M 933 M 934 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 085
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 445,50 €
Last Close Price 382,00 €
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toma Berlocnik President-Management Board
Nada Drobne Popovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoran Gracner Member-Supervisory Board
Igo Gruden Member-Supervisory Board
Sao Berger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROL D.D.16.92%933
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.54%236 527
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.87%198 436
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.16%168 360
BP PLC15.78%82 040
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.00%77 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ