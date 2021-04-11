Petrol d d : Second updated financial calendar for the year 2021

The company Petrol d.d., Ljubljana hereby publishes amendment to the Company's Financial Calendar for 2021, which were made solely to include change of date of constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board and to include the quiet periods in 2021.
The updated financial calendar for the year 2021 is available in the attached document.
