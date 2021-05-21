Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Petrol d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETG   SI0031102153

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrol d d : The Supervisory Board Discusses the Report on the Operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the First Three Months of 2021

05/21/2021 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ljubljana, 20 May 2021 - At its 2nd meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, took note of the Report on the Operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the First Three Months of 2021. The Petrol Group achieved very good business results in the first quarter of 2021.

In 2020 the world faced a pandemic which, combined with strict health and safety measures, impacted the operations of the Petrol Group not only in 2020 but also in 2021. The Petrol Group responded to the crisis caused by the epidemic in a comprehensive manner. Initially, activities were focused on ensuring the continuity of operations in the changed circumstances and on identifying and managing risks. Further activities, however, had a long-term focus so that the Petrol Group could operate without interruption in a very different business environment.

The environment in which the Petrol Group operates is facing important changes. Energy transition towards a low-carbon company and the development of new technologies are transforming established ways of how energy products are produced, sold, and used. The Petrol Group has responded to the challenges by adopting a new Strategy for 2021-2025. It will continue to supply the market with quality petroleum products, at the same time providing answers to the opportunities delivered by the energy transition and green energy commitment.

In the first three months of 2021, the Petrol Group's adjusted gross profit stood at EUR 137.1 million, an increase of 30% relative to the corresponding period last year. As a result of successful adaptation of sales to market conditions and effective cost management, EBITDA increased by 16% compared to the first three months of 2020 and amounted to EUR 54.0 million. The Petrol Group generated 50.1% of its EBITDA through petroleum product sales, 23.8% through the sale of other products (natural gas, electricity, LPG), 16.6% through merchandise sales, and 9.5% through the sale of energy and environmental systems. The net profit stood at EUR 27.8 million, up 27% year-on-year. EBITDA (+46%) and the net profit (+52%) for the first three months of 2021 are also better compared to the results for the same period of 2019 (the pre-pandemic period).

In the first three months of 2021, the Petrol Group sold 607.5 thousand tons of petroleum products, down 18% relative to the corresponding period last year (mostly due to a decrease in retail sales resulting from the pandemic and the changed import regime in Italy). Sales of liquefied petroleum gas stood at 33.4 thousand tons, down 21% year-on-year. As a result of lower temperatures during heating season and increased sales on foreign markets, natural gas sales increased by 107% compared to the same period in the previous year and stood at 13.3 TWh. Sales of electricity to end customers increased with the incorporation of E 3 d.o.o. into the Petrol Group. In the first three months of 2021, revenue from the sale of merchandise totalled EUR 129.0 million, an increase of 3% compared to the same period in the previous year. At the end of March 2021, the Petrol Group operated 500 service stations, of which 318 in Slovenia, 110 in Croatia, 42 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 15 in Serbia and 15 in Montenegro.

By responding quickly to changed market conditions, both by adjusting and diversifying its product range and by streamlining and optimising costs, the Petrol Group managed to lessen the negative impact of the pandemic on its operations already in 2020. Even more, the efforts and activities aimed at optimising costs and streamlining business operations had a positive impact on the business results for the first three months of 2021. The Petrol Group's stability was once again confirmed by Standard & Poor's, which affirmed its rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.

According to the Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana, the Management Board of the Company has been successfully managing the Petrol Group's operations in the current market situation, which is reflected in the good business results in the first quarter of the year.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROL D.D.
02:23aPETROL D D  : Report on the operations of the petrol group and the company petro..
PU
02:23aPETROL D D  : The Supervisory Board Discusses the Report on the Operations of th..
PU
05/18PETROL D.D.  : quaterly earnings release
04/22PETROL D D  : Q Max voted the Product of the Year in Croatia as well
PU
04/22PETROL D D  : Newly Elected Supervisory Board of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana Held its..
PU
04/22PETROL D D  : Resolutions of 33rd general meeting of petrol d.d., ljubljana 22.4..
PU
04/22PETROL D D  : Clarification by the management board to item 3 of the agenda 33rd..
PU
04/22PETROL D D  : Additional explanations to item 3 of the agenda of the 33rd Genera..
PU
04/22PETROL D D  : Notice of additional explanations for item 3 of the agenda of the ..
PU
04/12PETROL D D  : S&P Affirmed the Corporate Credit Rating
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 833 M 4 688 M 4 688 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 833 M 1 017 M 1 018 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 085
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 462,00 €
Last Close Price 405,00 €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toma Berlocnik President-Management Board
Nada Drobne Popovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoran Gracner Member-Supervisory Board
Igo Gruden Member-Supervisory Board
Sao Berger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROL D.D.24.62%1 017
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.75%249 694
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.63%198 976
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.59%173 207
BP PLC21.78%88 151
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.87%79 719