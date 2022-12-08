Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. Petrolia NOCO AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNO   NO0010844301

PETROLIA NOCO AS

(PNO)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  2022-11-10
1.500 NOK   -25.00%
05:03pPno : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
11/11Pno : Petrolia Noco AS – Private placement completed
PU
08/30Petrolia Noco : Se- interim report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNO: Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

12/08/2022 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Petrolia NOCO AS is pleased to announce the appointment of Morten Stenhaug as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company with immediate effect following an internal reorganisation.

Mr. Stenhaug has extensive expertise from technical, managerial, and executive roles within Norsk Hydro, Statoil and Schlumberger and will draw on this experience to help deliver the Company's growth plans.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Petrolia Noco AS published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 22:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROLIA NOCO AS
05:03pPno : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
11/11Pno : Petrolia Noco AS – Private placement completed
PU
08/30Petrolia Noco : Se- interim report 2022
PU
08/30Petrolia Noco : Financial report for the first half of 2022
PU
08/30Petrolia Noco : Interim Report 1H 2022
PU
08/30Petrolia NOCO AS Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/11Dry well with shows on the Bounty prospect (PL935)
AQ
07/10Petrolia NOCO AS Announces Dry Well with Shows on the Bounty Prospect
CI
06/30Pse : Indications of hydrocarbons in the Bounty well (PL 935)
AQ
06/16Update on Petrolia SE Group
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,02 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net income 2021 -64,3 M -6,44 M -6,44 M
Net Debt 2021 9,97 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 240 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 113x
EV / Sales 2021 64,6x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 0,74%
Chart PETROLIA NOCO AS
Duration : Period :
Petrolia NOCO AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Arnott Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Brede Bjøvad Larsen Director
Sjur Storaas Director
Asbjørn Holme Manager-Subsurface
Helge Ivar Sognnes Senior Explorantionist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROLIA NOCO AS-19.79%24
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.58%333 591
CONOCOPHILLIPS59.16%143 149
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.02%74 105
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED40.37%60 883
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 725