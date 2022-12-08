PNO: Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Petrolia NOCO AS is pleased to announce the appointment of Morten Stenhaug as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company with immediate effect following an internal reorganisation.
Mr. Stenhaug has extensive expertise from technical, managerial, and executive roles within Norsk Hydro, Statoil and Schlumberger and will draw on this experience to help deliver the Company's growth plans.
Disclaimer
Petrolia Noco AS published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 22:02:05 UTC.