PNO: Appointment of Managing Director

The Board of Petrolia NOCO AS is pleased to announce the appointment of Ole Jacob Sandal as the new Managing Director of the company with effect from 1st August 2022.

Mr. Sandal has a MSc degree in Petroleum Geophysics and over 20 years of experience in the energy business, ranging from technical project management, exploration drilling, field development, corporate management, and business development. He is recognised for his strong management and motivational skills which will help drive the company forward with its ambitious growth plans.