Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. Petrolia NOCO AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNO   NO0010844301

PETROLIA NOCO AS

(PNO)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  04-27
2.100 NOK   -5.41%
03:32aPNO : Appointment of Managing Director
PU
05/02PNO : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/29PETROLIA NOCO : Se- annual report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNO: Appointment of Managing Director

05/09/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Petrolia NOCO AS is pleased to announce the appointment of Ole Jacob Sandal as the new Managing Director of the company with effect from 1st August 2022.

Mr. Sandal has a MSc degree in Petroleum Geophysics and over 20 years of experience in the energy business, ranging from technical project management, exploration drilling, field development, corporate management, and business development. He is recognised for his strong management and motivational skills which will help drive the company forward with its ambitious growth plans.

Disclaimer

Petrolia Noco AS published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 07:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROLIA NOCO AS
03:32aPNO : Appointment of Managing Director
PU
05/02PNO : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/29PETROLIA NOCO : Se- annual report 2021
PU
04/04PNO : Market Making Agreement terminated
PU
03/29Petrolia Noco AS Terminates Its Market Making Agreement with Norne Securities AS
CI
03/16PETROLIA NOCO : Se- letter of intent to establish germany's first co2 hub
PU
03/01PETROLIA NOCO : Se- preliminary non audited 2021
PU
02/24PETROLIA NOCO : Announces Farm Down Agreements with Equinor Energy AS
PU
02/23Petrolia NOCO Enters into Two Farm Down Agreements with Equinor Energy
CI
02/21PETROLIA NOCO : PSE- PRELIMINARY - NON-AUDITED 2021 will be announced Monday 28 February
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,89 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net income 2020 -26,9 M -2,85 M -2,85 M
Net Debt 2020 39,2 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 280 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,11x
EV / Sales 2020 113x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 0,74%
Chart PETROLIA NOCO AS
Duration : Period :
Petrolia NOCO AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Arnott Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Brede Bjøvad Larsen Director
Sjur Storaas Director
Asbjørn Holme Manager-Subsurface
Helge Ivar Sognnes Senior Explorantionist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROLIA NOCO AS12.30%30
CONOCOPHILLIPS49.20%133 044
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.49%74 000
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.85%72 281
CNOOC LIMITED35.74%65 607
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY48.55%62 058