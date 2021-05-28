Log in
    PNO   NO0010844301

PETROLIA NOCO AS

(PNO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 05/19
3.45 NOK   -1.43%
PNO: Company sponsored research coverage initiated

05/28/2021 | 11:21am EDT
Last year's Dugong discovery and the high activity planned for this year has resulted in increased attention from the shareholders seeking more information.

In April an updated Company Presentation was published.

Today ABG Sundal Collier has started coverage of Petrolia Noco AS as part of a sponsored research agreement, please see link below for the analysis.

Contact: Jan Kaspar Gjessing, CFO (jkg@petrolia.no)

https://www.introduce.se/foretag/petrolia-noco/Equity-research/2021/5/petrolia-noco-a-proven-explorer/

Disclaimer

Petrolia Noco AS published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3,89 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2020 -26,9 M -3,20 M -3,20 M
Net Debt 2020 39,2 M 4,68 M 4,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 460 M 55,0 M 54,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,11x
EV / Sales 2020 113x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 0,81%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Linn Katrine Høie Managing Director
Jan Kaspar Gjessing Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Arnott Executive Chairman
Brede Bjøvad Larsen Director
Sjur Storaas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLIA NOCO AS15.00%55
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.86%74 933
CNOOC LIMITED17.83%48 673
EOG RESOURCES, INC.61.08%46 881
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.16%40 839
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY31.96%37 066