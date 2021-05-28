PNO: Company sponsored research coverage initiated

Last year's Dugong discovery and the high activity planned for this year has resulted in increased attention from the shareholders seeking more information.

In April an updated Company Presentation was published.

Today ABG Sundal Collier has started coverage of Petrolia Noco AS as part of a sponsored research agreement, please see link below for the analysis.

Contact: Jan Kaspar Gjessing, CFO (jkg@petrolia.no)

https://www.introduce.se/foretag/petrolia-noco/Equity-research/2021/5/petrolia-noco-a-proven-explorer/