    PNO   NO0010844301

PETROLIA NOCO AS

(PNO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 09/29
2.88 NOK   -4.00%
PNO: Dugong Tail (PL 882) commenced drilling

10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Petrolia Noco today announce that drilling has commenced on the Dugong Tail exploration well. Dugong Tail is an additional prospect in the PL 882 license located approximately 4 to 5 kilometres south-west to the Dugong discovery made in 2020. If successful, the exploration well could contribute to the further development of the Greater Dugong Area. Petrolia Noco has 20% ownership in the license.

Dugong Tail is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling. The well is located 120 kilometres west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 320 metres, close to existing production facilities at the Snorre field. The reservoir lies at a depth of 3,200 to 3,500 metres.

The drilling program comprises a main bore with the potential for sidetracks, should hydrocarbons be encountered.
Data from the Dugong Tail well will help to de-risk additional exploration and development opportunities in the license and in the surrounding area, where Petrolia Noco holds a material 30% share in two licenses (PL992 and PL994) adjacent to PL882.

Petrolia Noco's Managing Director Linn Katrine Høie said: "The ongoing drilling programme demonstrates our commitment to the Greater Dugong Area building on our strong position in the Tampen Core Area"

The Dugong partners aim to submit a Plan for Development and Operation by the end of 2022.

Dugong licence-partners: Neptune Energy (operator and 45%), Petrolia Noco (20%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (20%) and Concedo (15%).

Disclaimer

Petrolia Noco AS published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8,00 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net income 2021 -52,0 M -5,93 M -5,93 M
Net Debt 2021 138 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 384 M 44,0 M 43,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 65,2x
EV / Sales 2022 56,1x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 0,74%
Chart PETROLIA NOCO AS
Duration : Period :
Petrolia NOCO AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,88 NOK
Average target price 7,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linn Katrine Høie Managing Director
Jan Kaspar Gjessing Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Arnott Executive Chairman
Brede Bjøvad Larsen Director
Sjur Storaas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROLIA NOCO AS-4.00%44
CONOCOPHILLIPS69.47%90 750
CNOOC LIMITED21.17%49 895
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.96%46 866
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.39%43 450
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY49.53%40 622