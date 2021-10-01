PNO: Dugong Tail (PL 882) commenced drilling

Petrolia Noco today announce that drilling has commenced on the Dugong Tail exploration well. Dugong Tail is an additional prospect in the PL 882 license located approximately 4 to 5 kilometres south-west to the Dugong discovery made in 2020. If successful, the exploration well could contribute to the further development of the Greater Dugong Area. Petrolia Noco has 20% ownership in the license.

Dugong Tail is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling. The well is located 120 kilometres west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 320 metres, close to existing production facilities at the Snorre field. The reservoir lies at a depth of 3,200 to 3,500 metres.

The drilling program comprises a main bore with the potential for sidetracks, should hydrocarbons be encountered.

Data from the Dugong Tail well will help to de-risk additional exploration and development opportunities in the license and in the surrounding area, where Petrolia Noco holds a material 30% share in two licenses (PL992 and PL994) adjacent to PL882.

Petrolia Noco's Managing Director Linn Katrine Høie said: "The ongoing drilling programme demonstrates our commitment to the Greater Dugong Area building on our strong position in the Tampen Core Area"

The Dugong partners aim to submit a Plan for Development and Operation by the end of 2022.

Dugong licence-partners: Neptune Energy (operator and 45%), Petrolia Noco (20%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (20%) and Concedo (15%).