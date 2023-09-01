Petrolia NOCO has 672 shareholders as of 30.06.2023. Its shares are registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Verdipapirsentralen, VPS) with ISIN: NO0010844301. The shares are registered with the ticker PNO on the NOTC (www.notc.no), a marketplace for unlisted shares. The LEI code is 549300OTY8HENWE3AL33.

Petrolia NOCO AS (Petrolia NOCO) is an independent E&P company that embraces new technologies and the industry's collaboration models to find oil and gas in prolific areas of the Norwegian continental shelf. The Company aims to maximise the utilisation of existing infrastructure sustainably and create value for all stakeholders.

Condensed interim financial statement - 1H 2023

Total assets were NOK 321.1 million on 30 June 2023 compared to NOK 311.4 million at the end of 1H 2022.

In the first half of 2023, the net cashflow from operations was NOK - 51.3 million (-

77.4 million). Net cash flow from investing activities was NOK -13.1 million (-2.0 million) related to capitalised exploration cost for PL882. The net cash flow from financing activities was NOK 35.8 million (20.1 million), including a private placement of NOK 20 million.

Cash and cash equivalents on 30 June 2023 were NOK 26.8 million, down from NOK 55.4 million at the end of 2022.

In June 2023, the Company completed a private placement of 10,000,000 new shares at NOK 2 per share, raising new equity of NOK 20 million. Book equity on 30 June 2023 is NOK 17.6 million.