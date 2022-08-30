Petrolia NOCO : SE- INTERIM REPORT 2022 08/30/2022 | 12:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields H1 2022 2 PETROLIA SE ('the Company' or 'the Group') financial report for first half-year ended 30 June 2022: Highlights and key variance analysis Operating Revenues : The Group's operating revenues for H1 2022 was USD 26.6 million compared to USD 23.5 million in H1 2021. Operating revenues was increased by 13.5% or USD 3.2 million compared to the corresponding half of 2021. The increase of operating revenues is due to the gradual recovery of the oil & gas sector where activity has increased in line with the oil price stabilized at a higher level than in 2021.

: The Group's operating revenues for H1 2022 was USD 26.6 million compared to USD 23.5 million in H1 2021. Operating revenues was increased by 13.5% or USD 3.2 million compared to the corresponding half of 2021. The increase of operating revenues is due to the gradual recovery of the oil & gas sector where activity has increased in line with the oil price stabilized at a higher level than in 2021. EBITDA : EBITDA was at USD 6.2 million in H1 2022 compared to USD 7.4 million in H1 2021. The decrease in EBITDA is a consequence of higher costs in H1 2022 and higher reversal of impairments in H1 2021.

: EBITDA was at USD 6.2 million in H1 2022 compared to USD 7.4 million in H1 2021. The decrease in EBITDA is a consequence of higher costs in H1 2022 and higher reversal of impairments in H1 2021. Total Comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year : total comprehensive loss was USD 1.1 million in H1 2022 compared to total comprehensive income of USD 1.6 million in H1 2021. This variance was mainly due to the reduced EBITDA, higher currency loss and currency translation differences.

: total comprehensive loss was USD 1.1 million in H1 2022 compared to total comprehensive income of USD 1.6 million in H1 2021. This variance was mainly due to the reduced EBITDA, higher currency loss and currency translation differences. Cash generated from operations of USD 2.8 million in H1 2022 compared to USD 5.1 in H1 2021.

Loss from associated companies was USD 0.9 million in H1 2022 compared to a loss of USD 1.2 million in H1 2021.

Currency losses were USD 1.6 million in 2022, compared to a currency loss of USD 0.2 million in 2021

Investment in 49.9% owned associated company, Petrolia NOCO AS, is carried at USD 28 thousand in line with the equity method, compared to a share of the market capitalisation of USD 14.5 million (www.notc.no)

Shareholders' equity as at 30 June 2022 was USD 0.65 per share, compared to USD 0.72 per share in H1 2021. Share price was NOK 7.80, or USD 0.78 at an exchange rate of NOK/USD of 0.1004 compared to a share price of NOK 8.46, or USD 0.99 at an exchange rate of NOK/USD of 0.1168 in H1 2021.

CO2 Management AS entered into a letter of intent with bremenports GmbH & Co. KG, the port management group of Bremen / Bremerhaven, whereby the parties agree to work towards establishing Germany's first hub for CO2 handling. Key figures - Alternative Performance Measures In reporting financial information, the Group is using Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). APMs aim to enable users of financial Information to better understand the financial and operating results of the Group, its financial position and cash flow statement. APMs should always be considered in conjunction with the financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRSs and they are not considered to be a substitute or superior to IFRSs. The use of the APMs referred herewith below are used to assist users of the report to better realize the financial performance of the group. All figures in USD (million) H1 2022 H1 2021 Operating revenue 26.6 23.5 EBITDA 6.2 7.4 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period/year -1.1 1.6 (Loss)/earnings per share in USD (cents) -1.52 1.57 Total equity per share in USD 0.65 0.72 Operating Revenues Revenue that a company generates from its primary business activities. EBITDA EBITDA is operating result before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. The EBITDA is primarily used to measure the company's operational performance by removing the cost of debt financing, taxes and non-cash elements such as depreciation and amortisation. Total comprehensive (loss) /income for the year Net Income (Loss) + / - Other Comprehensive Income (Other Comprehensive Loss). H1/2022 PETROLIA SE 3 (Loss)/Earnings Per Share Earnings per share (EPS) is calculated as profit /loss (before other comprehensive income) allocated to the majority divided by the outstanding shares of its common stock. (-898,224 / 59,133,786 = -1.52 cent for H1 2022, 927,443/59,133,786 = 1.57 cent for H1 2021) The resulting number serves as an indicator of a company's profitability. Equity Ratio Shareholder equity ratio, expressed as a percentage, is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by the total assets of the Company. Book value of Shareholders' equity per share Book value of shareholders' equity per share is the ratio of equity available to common shareholders divided by the average number of outstanding (issued) shares. Financial information Profit and loss for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021 Total revenue was USD 26.6 million compared to USD 23.5 million in 2021. Operating expenses were USD 20.6 million compared to USD 16.7 million in 2021. EBITDA was USD 6.2 million compared to USD 7.4 million in 2021. Depreciation was USD 3.5 million in 2022 compared to USD 4.2 million in 2021. Operating profit was USD 2.7 million compared to USD 3.3 million in 2021. Result from associated company was a loss of USD 0.9 million compared to a loss of USD 1.2 million in 2021. Net financial loss was USD 1.8 million compared to a loss of USD 0.5 million in 2021. The net result after tax was a loss of USD 0.4 million compared to a profit of USD 1.1 million in 2021. Total comprehensive loss was USD 1.1 million compared to a profit of USD 1.6 million in 2021. Cash flow the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021 Cash flow from operations was USD 2.8 million in 2022, compared to USD 5.1 million in 2021. Cash outflow from investments in 2022 was USD 0.8 million compared to a cash outflow of USD 2.5 million in 2021. Cash outflow from financing activities in 2022 was USD 2.7 million compared to a cash outflow of USD 1.7 million in 2021. Free cash as at 30 June 2022 was USD 14.6 million compared to USD 15.9 million as at 31 December 2021. Statement of financial position As at 30 June 2022, total assets amounted to USD 65.6 million (2021: USD 69.3 million). Investment in OilService equipment had a book value of USD 11.2 million (2021: USD 12.8 million), investment in land rigs had a book value of USD 1.7 million (2021: USD 1.7 million), investment in right of use land and building assets had a book value of USD 7.7 million (2021: USD 7.5 million), investment in right of use other assets had a book value of USD 7.2 million (2021: USD 5.7 million), investment in listed shares had a book value of USD 0.2 million (2021: USD 0.2 million) and total cash was USD 14.7 million (2021: USD 16.1 million). As at 30 June 2022, net interest-bearing bond loans amounted to USD 4.6 million (2021: USD 4.6 million). The Group holds no Borrower's Bonds (bonds owned by the borrower) (2021: nil). Total bond loan is USD 4.6 million (2021: USD 4.6 million). In addition, there were leasing liabilities for land and buildings assets of USD 9.0 million (2021: USD 8.6 million) and for other assets of USD 5.5 million (2021: USD 5.2). Total equity was USD 38.2 million as at 30 June 2022 (2021: USD 39.3 million), including a minority interest of USD 2.2 million (2021: USD 1.9 million). Book value of equity per share was USD 0.65 as at 30 June 2021, (2021: USD 0.66) including minority interest of USD 0.04 per share (2021: USD 0.03). Share information As at 30 June 2022, the total number of shares outstanding in Petrolia SE was 59,133,786 (2021: 59,133,786), each with a par value of USD 0.10 (2021: USD 0.10). The Company has no outstanding or authorised stock options, warrants or convertible debt. As at 30 June 2022, the Company held no treasury shares. H1/2022 PETROLIA SE 4 Operational development, market and outlook Energy division Within the Energy division, the 49.9% owned associated company Petrolia NOCO AS ('Petrolia NOCO') is actively developing its licence portfolio. It has established a cost efficient, robust and scalable business model and aims to change the traditional license partnership model from an organisation consisting of different partners to one collaborative team with the shared objective of creating more value for stakeholders Petrolia NOCO actively pursues farm-in and farm-out opportunities and participates in annual APA rounds. The company has a 0.825% working interest in the Flyndre unit and a 4.35% working interest in the Enoch unit and a small volume of production. The company now has a total of twelve licences. The company reported its first commercial oil discovery in 2020. The Dugong discovery in PL 882 was in 2021 reported to be in the lower end of 40 - 108 million barrels of oil equivalent. An appraisal well was drilled in the first quarter of 2021 and tested the flow of oil in August 2021 to collect the data necessary to help provide certainty related to the reservoir, structure and recoverable resources. The Dugong partners also drilled the Dugong Tail prospect in the third quarter of 2021. The well did not discover hydrocarbons. The acquisition of new seismic data has identified further prospectivity in PL882. The PL 882 license partnership is currently contemplating new field development solutions and studies towards Snorre facilities. Petrolia NOCO owns 20% in PL 882 and 30% in the adjacent licenses PL 992 and PL 994, which also hold interesting prospectivity. Two licenses were awarded in the APA 2021 Licensing round (PL 1150 S (30%) and PL 882 B (20%)). The PL 935 license is located in the Frøya High area and was entered in 2020. In early 2022, Petrolia NOCO farmed down its equity interest in the license to 10% in exchange for a carry by Equinor. The exploration well, Bounty, was spudded in Q2 2022 but after the period end was announced as dry with traces of petroleum. In 2024, PNO intends to drill the Rafiki prospect in license (1013 B). The prospect is located close to facilities which could facilitate a fast-track development. PNO has recently announced a farm-down of its interest in the license from 60% to 20%, with Equinor taking over the operatorship from PNO. Energy service division During the first half of 2022, we have seen dramatic events that have considerably impacted energy prices worldwide. Gas prices have at times surged to never seen levels, especially in Europe. In addition, oil prices rose to levels not seen since 2014, however oil price has been somewhat volatile but seems to level out at around 100 USD/bbl. The currency market has also been severely impacted where USD and Euro have reached parity. This has negatively affected many local currencies. As most of the world came out of the Covid pandemic, there has been a supply shortage of oil and considerable inflation in most regions. There is also a shortage of skilled personnel due to higher activity after the pandemic. The Energy service division has seen higher revenues but as costs have also increased, the results are in line with budgets. In Norway, the oil service activity has stayed at the same level that was experienced towards the end of 2021, at pre-pandemic level. Expectations are that it will stay at this level during 2022 and will increase in 2023 as more oil and gas projects will commence. Overall, the Board expects activity to increase in many regions. However, the Board considers that the oil industry will be somewhat volatile in the foreseeable future due to fluctuations in oil prices. In the long term, there will be a shortage of gas and we expect to see more projects with a focus on gas exploration. The Energy service division owns and operates two land rigs in Iraq and also provides drilling contracting services by using a hired-in land rig. There are signs of increased rig activity in the second half of 2022. The rigs are offered and operated in conjunction with other services provided by the division, resulting in increased revenues. Through CO2 Management AS, the division is working towards the reduction of CO2 emissions in the oil- and various other industries. CO2 Management AS has entered into a letter of intent with bremenports GmbH & Co. KG, the port management group of Bremen / Bremerhaven, whereby the parties agree to work towards establishing Germany's first hub for CO2 handling. Germany is Europe's largest CO2 emitter. The hub will serve as a central element in the logistics involved in capturing CO2 at the factories, transporting it to the hub, transporting it by ship to permanent storage in North Sea reservoirs or other use. H1/2022 PETROLIA SE 5 The letter of intent represents an important milestone for CO2 Management AS after working with this project several years and having recently concluded a techno-economic feasibility study on liquid CO2 handling, transport and interim storage aimed at decarbonising hard-to-abate industries through CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage). Additional years remain for planning, approval and construction of the necessary infrastructure before the hub can be put into operation. Related party transactions There have been no significant related party transactions. About the Group Energy division: Petrolia NOCO AS (Associate Company): Petrolia NOCO seeks to maximise field potential through innovative exploration in mature areas of the Norwegian Continental Shelf ('NCS'), leveraging on the extensive industry experience of its relatively new management team and experienced technical team. Petrolia NOCO currently holds 12 licences on the NCS. The Group directly and indirectly holds 49.9% of the share capital of Petrolia NOCO and is the main shareholder. The shares are registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository ("Verdipapirsentralen", VPS) with ISIN: NO0010844301. The shares are registered with ticker "PNO" on the NOTC (www.notc.no), a market place for unlisted shares. Energy service division:The division´s involvement in oilfield services began with the acquisition of Independent Oil Tools AS in 2007. Total investment in equipment has subsequently exceeded USD 340 million. The present book value of the equipment is USD 11.2 million. The investments were largely financed by the Group. In addition, financial leases of more than USD 40 million were obtained and repaid. The division has developed into a well-respected, international equipment rental and oil service group with global presence. This division owns two land rigs, drill pipes, test strings & tubing, handling and auxiliary tools and pressure control equipment for onshore and offshore activities. In addition, the division provides associated services such as tubular running services, fishing services, land drilling, work-over services and various other sustainable services. The Energy service division benefits from an excellent track record of availability, technical compliance, experience and performance. It has a well-established, large, international client base, including a portfolio of contracts in place with numerous major oil service companies, oil companies and drilling contractors. Key risks and uncertainty The activities and assets of the Group are primarily in USD and the loan to Petrolia NOCO AS (reported as 'other financial fixed asset') is in NOK. There is therefore a currency risk regarding the USD/NOK exchange rate. The Group is subject to income taxes in numerous jurisdictions. Significant judgment is required in determining the worldwide provision for income taxes. There are many transactions and calculations for which the ultimate tax determination is uncertain. The Group recognises liabilities for anticipated tax audit issues based on estimates of whether additional taxes will be due. Where the final tax outcome of these matters is different from the amounts that were initially recorded, such differences will have an impact on the current and deferred income tax assets and liabilities in the period in which such determination is made. Going Concern The Board closely monitors the cash position of the group and the cash flow forecasts. It remains confident in the Group's ability to maintain sufficient financial resources to enable it to continue as a going-concern for the foreseeable future. Events after the balance sheet date The Bond Loan (USD 4.6 million) was repaid as planned at the maturity date on 21 July 2022. H1/2022 PETROLIA SE This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Petrolia Noco AS published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 16:39:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about PETROLIA NOCO AS 06:40a PETROLIA NOCO : Financial report for the first half of 2022 PU 06:40a PETROLIA NOCO : Interim Report 1H 2022 PU 07/11 Dry well with shows on the Bounty prospect (PL935) AQ 07/10 Petrolia NOCO AS Announces Dry Well with Shows on the Bounty Prospect CI 06/30 PSE : Indications of hydrocarbons in the Bounty well (PL 935) AQ 06/16 Update on Petrolia SE Group AQ 06/15 PNO : Bounty (PL 935) commenced drilling PU 06/15 Petrolia NOCO AS Announces Bounty (Pl 935) Commences Drilling CI 05/09 PNO : Appointment of Managing Director PU 05/09 Petrolia NOCO AS Appoints Ole Jacob Sandal as New Managing Director, Effective August 1.. CI