Petrolia NOCO : SE- INTERIM REPORT 2022

3
(Loss)/Earnings Per Share
Earnings per share (EPS) is calculated as profit /loss (before other comprehensive income) allocated to the majority divided by the outstanding shares of its common stock. (-898,224 / 59,133,786 = -1.52 cent for H1 2022, 927,443/59,133,786 = 1.57 cent for H1 2021)
The resulting number serves as an indicator of a company's profitability.
Equity Ratio
Shareholder equity ratio, expressed as a percentage, is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by the total assets of the Company.
Book value of Shareholders' equity per share
Book value of shareholders' equity per share is the ratio of equity available to common shareholders divided by the average number of outstanding (issued) shares.
Financial information
Profit and loss for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021
Total revenue was USD 26.6 million compared to USD 23.5 million in 2021. Operating expenses were USD 20.6 million compared to USD 16.7 million in 2021. EBITDA was USD 6.2 million compared to USD 7.4 million in 2021.
Depreciation was USD 3.5 million in 2022 compared to USD 4.2 million in 2021. Operating profit was USD 2.7 million compared to USD 3.3 million in 2021. Result from associated company was a loss of USD 0.9 million compared to a loss of USD 1.2 million in 2021. Net financial loss was USD 1.8 million compared to a loss of USD 0.5 million in 2021.
The net result after tax was a loss of USD 0.4 million compared to a profit of USD 1.1 million in 2021. Total comprehensive loss was USD 1.1 million compared to a profit of USD 1.6 million in 2021.
Cash flow the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021
Cash flow from operations was USD 2.8 million in 2022, compared to USD 5.1 million in 2021. Cash outflow from investments in 2022 was USD 0.8 million compared to a cash outflow of USD 2.5 million in 2021. Cash outflow from financing activities in 2022 was USD 2.7 million compared to a cash outflow of USD 1.7 million in 2021.
Free cash as at 30 June 2022 was USD 14.6 million compared to USD 15.9 million as at 31 December 2021.
Statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2022, total assets amounted to USD 65.6 million (2021: USD 69.3 million). Investment in OilService
equipment had a book value of USD 11.2 million (2021: USD 12.8 million), investment in land rigs had a book value of
USD 1.7 million (2021: USD 1.7 million), investment in right of use land and building assets had a book value of USD
7.7 million (2021: USD 7.5 million), investment in right of use other assets had a book value of USD 7.2 million (2021: USD 5.7 million), investment in listed shares had a book value of USD 0.2 million (2021: USD 0.2 million) and total cash was USD 14.7 million (2021: USD 16.1 million).
As at 30 June 2022, net interest-bearing bond loans amounted to USD 4.6 million (2021: USD 4.6 million). The Group
holds no Borrower's Bonds (bonds owned by the borrower) (2021: nil). Total bond loan is USD 4.6 million (2021: USD
4.6 million). In addition, there were leasing liabilities for land and buildings assets of USD 9.0 million (2021: USD 8.6 million) and for other assets of USD 5.5 million (2021: USD 5.2).
Total equity was USD 38.2 million as at 30 June 2022 (2021: USD 39.3 million), including a minority interest of USD
2.2 million (2021: USD 1.9 million). Book value of equity per share was USD 0.65 as at 30 June 2021, (2021: USD 0.66) including minority interest of USD 0.04 per share (2021: USD 0.03).
Share information
As at 30 June 2022, the total number of shares outstanding in Petrolia SE was 59,133,786 (2021: 59,133,786), each
with a par value of USD 0.10 (2021: USD 0.10). The Company has no outstanding or authorised stock options, warrants or convertible debt. As at 30 June 2022, the Company held no treasury shares.