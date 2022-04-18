Petrolina Public : Meeting of the Board of Directors

ANNOUNCEMENT

18/04/2022

Re:PHL: Meeting of the Board of Directors

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd will meet on Friday, 29 April 2022, at 11.00 a.m., at the Company's offices, 1 Kilkis Str., Larnaca, to transact the following business:

• Study and approve the final audited consolidated financial statements as well as the audited financial statements of the holding company for the year ended 31 December 2021

• Examine whether or not to propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of final dividend for 2021

• Set the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The decisions of the Board of Directors and the audited consolidated financial statements, as well as the audited financial statements of the holding company for the year ended 31 December 2021, will be notified to you before the commencement of the Stock Exchange session of the 2nd of May 2022.

Panayiotis Eracleous Compliance Officer