Petrolina Public : Racing Team with dynamic presence at 49th Cyprus Rally

Petrolina Racing Team with dynamic presence at 49th Cyprus Rally

Five crews will be competing under the colours of ENI and P-EnergyMax

The Petrolina Racing Team will have a dynamic presence at the 49thInternational Cyprus Rally, which will be held over three days between 24-26 September 2021. This year's event is particularly important since the race will count as the fourth round of the Middle East Rally Championship and the fourth and fifth rounds of the Cyprus Rally Championship.

The Petrolina Racing Team is taking part in the race with five crews. Both the winners of the 2020 Cyprus Rally Championship, Simos Galatariotis and Antonis Ioannou, and the winners of the Larnaka Acropolis Rally - which was the third round of the Cyprus Rally - Alexandros Tsouloftas and Stelios Elia, will drive a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, while Panayiotis Yiangou and Pavlos Englezou will compete with a Hyundai i20 R5. All three crews will be racing under Eni's colours. Petrolina is the exclusive distributor of Eni lubricants in Cyprus.

Christos Demosthenous and his co-driver Costas Pavlou are taking part in the race with their new racecar, a Skoda Fabia R5, while Sophianos Rousou and Andreas Yiannakou will be competing with a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, under the new colours and logo of Petrolina EnergyMax (P-EnergyMax), the premium quality automotive fuels containing a high-technology additive that Petrolina has been exclusively marketing in Cyprus since 2020.

A total of 32 racing crews from eight countries have registered to take part in the 49thInternational Cyprus Rally, which includes 12 special stages. The race will cover a total of 665km, with the special stages spanning 180.92km in total.

Motorsports have always been a big part of Petrolina's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. Petrolina wishes

every success to all participating crews.

Photos: S&M PICS

